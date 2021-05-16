SoE and curfew misstep

Inexplicably, more than 24 hours after announcing the imposition of a state of emergency and curfew effective midnight on Saturday, the Government failed to publish the supporting regulations giving legal effect to the curfew and other measures until last night.
With an anxious public monitoring Government websites and social media pages from Saturday night, no member of the Government even deigned to step forward with an explanation. Whether they were simply oblivious or unconcerned about the impact on having citizens in limbo on such a serious issue as the suspension of constitutional rights is unclear, but it required a full explanation from the Government.
This is a shocking lapse that betrayed an unbelievable level of unpreparedness from a government charged with the authority to exercise extreme power in guiding the country through emergencies like the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ideally, the proclamation and regulations should have been ready for release immediately upon the Prime Minister’s announcement and, if not, by midnight on Saturday night at the latest. The Government should also have been prepared with a communication plan to answer the public’s multiple questions in order to eliminate the confusion that could get people arrested and charged.
One constant in the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the utter lack of communication in a crisis where human behaviour is the single greatest risk factor. This failure has already led the government into numerous self-inflicted errors and created room for doubt among people who want to do the right thing, as well as those bent on doing the wrong thing. The government’s unwillingness after more than a year to address this issue indicates a disinterest and disrespect for the role of communication. However, it will have to make some drastic changes if it is to get results from vital programmes such as vaccine distribution which we accept as the only way out of the pandemic.
The results of an MFO survey published in yesterday’s Sunday Express found that young people were more hesitant than the elderly to take the vaccine. This finding challenges the current narrative that the elderly were refusing the vaccine and that this explains why persons who did not qualify to receive it had been getting it. It should be noted that the survey was conducted between April 14-May 3, which covers the period during which the vaccination programme was being rolled out.
This MFO finding is important because it provides a scientific basis for developing a communication strategy targeted at the youths, not only to get them to accept the vaccine when their turn comes around, but to get them to encourage the elderly in their lives to take it.
Anecdotal evidence also indicates a great deal of misunderstanding among persons who have been tested positive. People carrying the virus are taking chances going to work and to the banks, supermarkets and other places believing that they know how to prevent themselves from spreading the virus. The almost 5,000 positive cases that are now in home isolation is a major risk factor with the potential to derail whatever progress is made through the public health regulations and the state of emergency and curfew.