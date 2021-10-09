She sailed into the position declaring that her mission was to restore trust and confidence within the pan fraternity following the debacle of a predecessor administration dogged by management confusion and allegations of financial impropriety.
As her term comes to its constitutional end this month, trust and confidence are two elements in short supply in Ramsey-Moore’s stewardship, now convulsed by resignations, public airings of complaints about her leadership, and anger over delaying the elections.
On Friday, a second member of Pan Trinbago’s executive resigned, citing a lack of confidence in Ramsey-Moore’s leadership. In his strongly-worded letter, Gerard Mendez said the last straw for him was “the president’s underhand and subversive means to remain in power by denying the membership their constitutional rights to choose their leaders in the due elections”.
Mendez was one of two regional steelband chairmen who had thrown their weight behind Ramsey-Moore in 2018. The other, Carlan Harewood, chairman of the Southern Pan Trinbago Region who was elected as vice-president, resigned in early August, saying he could “no longer remain part of an administration that has failed”.
In addition to this, two steelbands, Highlanders from Laventille and San City Steel Symphony, have taken the fight to the Pan Trinbago president by filing a complaint with the National Carnival Commission about the postponement of the due elections.
It would appear that once again, the old blight of electoral controversy has befallen yet another Pan Trinbago administration.
Asked to comment on the building controversy over Pan Trinbago’s elections, Minister of Culture Randall Mitchell studiously avoided the issue, noting that Pan Trinbago is an independent body whose members are capable of managing any issue, guided by the body’s governance structure.
Minister Mitchell is right to resist doing anything that will open him to the charge of interference. However, the reasons cited by Ramsey-Moore for postponing the elections leave room for an offer to help Pan Trinbago solve this problem and keep the organisation on a constitutional path. As an organisation significantly funded by the State, it is in the interest of the Government and taxpayers to keep Pan Trinbago on the straight and narrow. There are too many technological solutions for conducting elections safely during a pandemic for Pan Trinbago to court unnecessary strife and turbulence over an electoral delay. In this regard, Minister Mitchell should consider seeking the assistance of his colleague, the Minister of Digital Transformation, to help Pan Trinbago craft a solution in the shortest possible time.
As several members of the steelband fraternity have already pointed out, elections are being conducted on an ongoing basis in the public, private and NGO sectors. As far as the public is aware, no scheduled election has been derailed by the pandemic.
With three weeks still left for holding elections, Pan Trinbago and the steelband fraternity should focus their energies on developing a solution to ensure the election is held within the constitutionally due period.