Some calm over troubled waters

Trinidad and Tobago’s hefty delegation to Guyana’s Agri-Investment Forum and Expo should go some way in pouring oil over the unnecessarily troubled waters between the two countries.
When reviewed against our significantly less-than-respectable showing at the major energy gathering in Georgetown earlier in the year, this was a major turnaround.
Observing the 49th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which established the regional integration movement, the heads of government are due to meet in Suriname less than two months from now.
It is with some regret, therefore, that this country’s felt constrained to still be addressing issues of, as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley put it, “you versus me and mine versus yours” among member states. The fact that he was speaking during the opening ceremony of this latest event is also by itself a major source of comfort for regional unity, as well as for bilateral relations between our two neighbouring countries.
Added to this, Dr Rowley’s signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding between our two countries on agriculture, energy and national security is a significant step at this critical juncture. It goes some distance in addressing the sense of concern for those relations, given our insufficiently visible presence at the energy conference.
Given objections raised by the Guyana Chamber of Commerce and Industry over what it sees as the continuing feature of non-tariff barriers in Port of Spain, there is work to be done on our bilateral front. Whether or not there is also work to be done in addressing the presumed knottiness in the interpretation of Georgetown’s “local content” formula on the energy development question, it is critical to know that we have crossed that bump in the road as well.
On the broader regional unity front, however, the Prime Minister has assigned himself a further task, having now claimed “elder statesman” status among the current group of leaders, by virtue of age. He must now do everything he can to help halt growing disunity among member states in their relations with the wider international community.
The announcement by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that his country will back Kamina Johnson Smith, Jamaica’s candidate for the position of Secretary General of the Commonwealth, is the latest threat to Caricom unity and drives a further wedge in the long-held unanimity principle on such matters.
Jamaica’s decision to break with established tradition in putting forward its own candidate veers significantly away from the principle of an automatic second term for the incumbent. By itself, it spells serious disagreement between Kingston and the rest of the region on this and presumably other issues on the diplomacy agenda.
Compounding this issue is the yet unresolved argument around attendance at this year’s Summit of the Americas. Such arguments as to whether Cuba should be invited to rejoin this fold and who will represent Venezuela are still up in the air.
Successful intra-regional statesmanship will require more than words here.
Given the role he has assigned himself as the region’s elder statesman, it is up to Dr Rowley to lead this pack back to the hallowed ambitions underlying the principle of “co-ordinated foreign policy”. This is in addition to his need to attend to those undercurrents undermining the relationship between T&T and Guyana. He should seek to put those to rest by frank, open, measured diplomacy.