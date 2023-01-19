Sookhai’s challenge

The recruitment of businessman Richie Sookhai to the Senate by the People’s National Movement has been generally welcomed as the addition of a new voice with the potential to broaden the perspectives coming from the Senate. Senator Sookhai himself has embraced the opportunity whole-heartedly to the point of signalling his willingness to enter the political arena “if asked to serve”.
At age 43, Senator Sookhai is on the younger side of the Senate which, for many, is a plus in a political landscape dominated by two septuagenarians.
As a public figure who has served a few terms as President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC), Senator Sookhai is not exactly an unknown quantity. The public knows him as reasonably forthright and pro-business with an interest in supporting the development of the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector. As president of CCIC, he has spoken about the need to help the sector become more technologically advanced and committed the Chamber to assisting SMEs in becoming more compliant in order to access funding and grants.
Last year, when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley quoted a report in Parliament stating that the demand for sex and prostitution in Trinidad and Tobago was being driven by a “high rate of local consumption, especially in the borough of Chaguanas”, Sookhai objected, saying the PM’s words had the power to hurt people economically and should have been backed up by statistics.
On the issue of labour and productivity, he had strong words in an address to the chamber’s Christmas function last year, saying that the “lackadaisical attitude, poor work ethic and feeling of entitlement by our workforce threaten our productivity and efficiency levels”. He went on to call for the implementation of proper management systems and restructuring of business models tailored towards the improvement of overall productivity.
In 2014, as Chaguanas began reporting an influx of illegal Venezuelan migrants, Sookhai called for a crackdown on businesses that employ them while proposing that migrants be regularised to prevent employers from taking advantage of them. He issued a call for Immigration “to do its work” by conducting thorough background checks on individuals to be regularised. More recently, he commented on the “problem of xenophobia” against the migrant community, re-stating the need to regularise illegal migrants and “ensure they are in progressive work — beyond the registration exercise that was previously conducted by Government”.
When Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice-President of Guyana declared Trinidad and Tobago to be falling apart last March, Sookhai came out against the statement saying it was unfortunate that “people at the helm want to put more pressure on the strained relationship” and called for the region to “look at unifying into a self-sustaining superpower”.
The skills that got Sookhai elected and re-elected by the Chaguanas Chamber will be seriously tested in the Senate where the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) has already dismissed his appointment as an effort by the Government to sanitise itself.
Having made the move from business, Senator Sookhai’s next chapter will depend on whether or not he can stand up to political pressure.