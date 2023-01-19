Sookhai’s challenge

Monday was budget day in Guyana. Also known as party time. Finance minister Ashni Singh plans to spend 41 per cent more than he did in 2022.

He can afford to. He has a one billion US dollar transfer from Guyana’s Natural Resource Fund to play with. Tax revenues are up. On top of that, he’s planning a budget deficit equivalent to 11.5 per cent of Guyana’s soaring economic output. And at the start of the year, he announced US$364 million Chinese borrowing to pay for a new bridge over the Demerara river and an East Coast highway.