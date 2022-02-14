Sour taste of Carnival

It is becoming more evident by the day that the National Carnival Commission severely underestimated the national appetite for its “Taste of Carnival”.
Last weekend’s calypso tent events had more performers than audience members. The NCC was forced to postpone last night’s National Extempo preliminaries without giving reasons in its press release.
On top of that, the National Calypso Monarch final is now in a state of abeyance pending the resolution of funding issues.
Too much about the details of staging the several events making up this experiment with the country’s premier national event hang on funding challenges. Apart from this, the length of time it took before the Government itself settled on whether or not there would be any Carnival “taste” or otherwise was a major factor.
Added to this was the clear case of details being lost in translation between the NCC leadership and the Cabinet. Chairman of the NCC, Winston Peters insists he did not speak out of turn when he announced the $25-$30 million price tag . This was on the basis of talks between the organisation and parties representing the central Government.
A dazed public has been left to figure out what happened, with Mr Peters making one pronouncement and the Minister of Culture responding that there had as yet been no Cabinet decision in the matter.
When an official position was announced later, the budget was a full 50 per cent less than what appeared to have been the NCC’s understanding.
Varied and widespread comments have continued to flow since then on the question as to whether or not what portends would make proper sense in the end.
While we do not rule out the possibility that things could still pick up in the coming days, there is enough evidence for the NCC and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts to take stock of the entire schedule. This should happen before all of the allocated $15 million budget is spent without achieving the objective of providing meaningful support to the Carnival arts and the creative community.
Members of this sub-sector, many of whom are invested heavily, emotionally and psychologically in the staging of an event, circumscribed as it would have been, given the limitations imposed by the presence of the Covid-menace in our midst.
Prominent among them, however, are those who question the 11th hour decision to go ahead with something, and then the subsequent announcement of the official price tag.
The fact that officials of the NCC are forced to speak with reporters on condition of anonymity is itself an issue to be taken on board, in the deep sense of uncertainty surrounding the fate of the Calypso Monarch competition. Indeed, a twice-former Monarch has poured cold water on the position that what will happen, if at all this year, should be described as a competition.
Even with what is suggested as a scaled-down version of this event, the NCC was not in the clear yesterday as to the fate of other events on the calendar.
With the best will in the world, it appears more and more that it is going to be an uphill battle.