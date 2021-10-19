Sowing confusion

The release of an anonymous voice note reporting mayhem in Port of Spain on Sunday, followed by Monday’s explosion of a device crudely built with firecrackers, suggests a calculated attempt to destabilise the population at a time when there is no Commissioner on Police in office.
Whether the incidents are the work of sadistic pranksters having a good time at the public’s expense, or an orchestrated attempt to fuel fear and spread panic, both prey on the public’s anxiety, disrupt the capital, put pressure on the police and other security agencies and distract them from their important work.
Before it goes any further, this instinct to create confusion and unnerve the public needs to be curbed with urgency.
With the population already burdened by 19 months of pandemic-related distress and stress, it is unconscionable that anyone could even consider adding to their anxiety while disrupting a country trying to get back to some form of normalcy. Left unchecked, these incidents have the potential to inspire more and worse to who knows what outcomes. It is therefore in the interest of everyone to say something if they see something or know something.
As a prime location of Government business, one would expect the area around Government Plaza where the Office of the Attorney General is located to have excellent CCTV coverage. Assuming it does, and the cameras are working—admittedly big assumptions—the police should be able to track down the perpetrator who dropped the explosive device in a garbage bin. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the incident recalls painful memories of the string of bombs with which Port of Spain was plagued over a four-month period in 2005. The most damaging occurred in July that year, when retired public servant Yvonne McIvor was seriously injured by a bomb that exploded in a garbage bin on Frederick Street. In addition to losing a leg and hearing in one ear, she suffered pain and psychological trauma for years.
Although then-Prime Minister Patrick Manning claimed the explosions were the work of a “Mr Big”, no arrest was made. Whether “Mr Big” is alive and still dropping explosive devices into garbage bins is unknown. Sixteen years later, dare we hope that crime detection has improved to the point where the perpetrator can be identified and brought to justice?
Yesterday’s misreport about a fire at the Central Bank, which sent police and fire officers hustling to Independence Square, demonstrates just how on edge the country is. In this environment it needs only a spark of doubt to fuel a wildfire of panic. The fact that adults, like the man who broadcast a series of lies in Sunday’s voice note, could cold-bloodedly run a campaign of fear is just shameful. We urge sensible people to exercise responsibility in sharing unchecked information from sources they consider reliable before distributing such messages.
The country is going through a disturbing period when the public’s trust in institutions and high office-holders has been rattled and undermined, creating an environment that is ripe for sowing confusion. Let’s all be on our guard against becoming pawns in the sick games of destabilisers.