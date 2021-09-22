Almost 200 years of civilisation were erased this week by scenes of men on horseback whipping desperate Haitians trying to cross the Rio Grande into the United States.
It was hard to believe that this old image of African enslavement in the Americas was an exercise in 21st-century law enforcement in the loudest democracy of all.
US President Joe Biden is said to have been horrified by the video footage that triggered visceral anger around the world. However, while the Biden administration may be embarrassed by the racial connotation of images of white men on horseback whipping black men fleeing on foot, its entire deportation exercise against Haitian refugees should be condemned.
The fact that Caribbean governments, in general, and Caricom, in particular, are silent in the face of this outrage is deeply disappointing and explains why the rest of the world can confidently dismiss the regional body on matters pertaining to Haiti.
Two months ago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley took public umbrage at what he considered a “real snub and outright insult” to Caricom by the so-called Core Group of international diplomats who represent the US, Canada, France, Germany, Brazil, Spain, the European Union, the United Nations and the Organisation of American States.
Reminding the world that Haiti was a full member of Caricom and its largest member, Dr Rowley denounced the “lack of recognition and involvement” of Caricom as “an insult to all of us, coming from those who designate themselves the ‘Core Group’”.
If Dr Rowley did not understand the Core Group’s easy dismissal of Caricom before, he should understand it now as Caricom once again fails to meet its responsibility to speak up for Haiti and its people when it matters most.
The vicious exercise of power seen in the current US deportation exercise against Haitians is not the only issue facing Caricom’s largest and most vulnerable member. Indeed, the massive wave of Haitians now risking their lives in a dangerous trek to the US has been triggered by a co-incidence of disasters in a country that was already in deep trouble. Haiti was still reeling from the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse when it was hit by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake on August 14. The response of the world, including Caricom, to Haiti’s plight has been one of less than modest generosity, to put it mildly.
Today, six weeks later, hundreds of thousands of Haitians in rural areas remain cut off from food, water and medical assistance. A situation report published on Monday by ReliefWeb, the information service of the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Assistance (OCHA), describes the persistence of dire conditions. A study conducted in the most hard-hit areas of Grand’Anse, Nippes and Sud found that some 53 per cent of women and 56 per cent of men are living in damaged homes with no way to support repairs, and that nearly 20 per cent of respondents have no shelter at all.
If it is to earn the world’s respect on Haiti, now is the time for Caricom to stand up and assume its responsibility to represent its largest member.