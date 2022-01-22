Speak up for peace

Russia’s recent threat to send military deployments to Venezuela and Cuba is being generally dismissed as sabre-rattling designed to scare the United States in its ongoing dispute over Ukraine.
However, in the face of the threat, we in the Caribbean should not stay quiet and depend on others to determine for us whether it should be taken seriously or not. The region needs to be out front in re-stating its position of the Caribbean as a zone of peace and not a pawn in the high-stakes games of others.
Despite the region’s attempt at non-alignment in the rivalry between these global elephants, location has determined that the Caribbean will always be dragged into their power plays. Next year, 2023, will mark 200 years since US President James Monroe issued the so-called Monroe Doctrine which has been defining US foreign policy in this region. Warning European powers against further colonisation and interference in the western hemisphere, Monroe declared that the US would view any such acts as a threat to its security and therefore a potentially hostile act.
In the years since, the US has invoked the doctrine to justify several interventions in Latin America and the Caribbean, with President Theodore Roosevelt going one step further with his “big stick diplomacy” to declare that adherence to the Monroe Doctrine may force the US “however reluctantly...to the exercise of an international police power”.
One of the stoutest advocates for the Caribbean as a zone of peace was the late prime minister of Barbados, Errol Barrow, whose country had first-hand experience of the calamitous impact of ideological warfare on October 6, 1976, when all 73 people on board a Cubana Airlines flight from Barbados to Kingston were killed in a terrorist bomb attack minutes after take-off. Among the 73 were the entire Cuban national fencing team which was returning home after winning gold in the Central American and Caribbean Games in Trinidad; and 11 Guyanese, most of them medical students.
Addressing a Caricom Heads meeting ten years later, PM Barrow minced no words in stating his position that “...the Caribbean must be recognised and respected as a Zone of Peace... I have said it, and I repeat, that while I am Prime Minister of Barbados, our territory will not be used to intimidate any of our neighbours: be that neighbour Cuba or the USA... and I do not think that size is necessarily the only criterion for determining these matters. It is important to let people know where you stand, in what is a moral commitment to peace in our region”.
Barrow’s words are as relevant today as they were 36 years ago, even if the geopolitical landscape has been further complicated by the softer power of China’s economic inroads, a redistribution of influence caused by the Soviet Union’s collapse, and the rise of different ideologies.
Although the region maintains very close collaborative relationships with the US military through the US Southern Command and agreements like Shiprider, the value of publicly declaring an independent and Caribbean First position must be upheld as a matter regional sovereignty, self-respect and self-interest.