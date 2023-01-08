Speak up on T&TEC rate increase

So, I had a whirlwind romance over the past two months. This was the first Christmas season in almost three years where the family limes and Christmas traditions were fully reinstated with a swish and bang.

I also had various sets of friends coming from abroad, after not being here for the past three years. Aside from spending time with me, they had to spend time with the family members they had not seen face to face, skin to skin, for a while. This season was different. There was a frenetic gorging quality to it. It was like we had been slightly starved for the past few years and now we wanted to gorge, not just on food and drink, but also on family and friends.