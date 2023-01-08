Speak up on T&TEC rate increase

Before Carnival takes control of personal and public agendas, we urge everyone from residential to commercial and industrial consumers to organise themselves to have their say on the recommended increases in electricity rates issued by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC).
The proposed increases are substantial and will affect everyone, directly and indirectly. For residential consumers, the RIC is proposing an increase of between 15 and 64 per cent with high-usage consumers attracting the bigger increase. The RIC’s recommended increase for most commercial consumers is within the range of 51 and 63 per cent while for industrial customers it is between 72 and 120 per cent.
In publishing its recommendations, the RIC noted its “unenviable challenge” in setting prices that would “allow T&TEC to provide reliable services and still make these services affordable to citizens”.
While the average residential customer may be focusing on the increase in their T&TEC bill, there has been little discussion on the inflation and other impact of the substantial rate increases being proposed for commercial and industrial customers.
There is no question that the roll-back of subsidies will carry the T&T population into a less-cushioned era of utility bills. Logic would have suggested that the time to reduce subsidies was when the economy was robust and that the application of subsidies should have favoured the financially vulnerable and certain categories of businesses and industries. The point is now moot but with everyone watching their bottom line the RIC’s call for written comments by March 3 within a consultation deadline of March 31 should prompt detailed and thoughtful responses.
The T&T public is not merely being asked to pay more for electricity but to change its culture of electricity consumption based on historically cheap electricity. Shifting attitudes and behavioural patterns grounded in culture is always a tall order and requires a substantial investment in public education and awareness. Policies that do not take culture into account always carry the risk of falling victim to public resistance.
In approaching the challenge, the authorities should recognise the larger context within T&TEC’s request for rate increases is being considered. In this, T&T’s push towards renewable energy in response to the global climate change emergency should be part of the equation and should dovetail with the national policy position on renewables. T&TEC itself has come late to its acceptance of renewable forms of energy such as solar and wind. As recently as four years ago, the commission was dismissive of solar except for use in remote areas not serviced by its network. However, its business plan submitted to the RIC for the period 2022-2024 shows a change in its position as it now attempts to get ahead of the perceived competition from renewables, specifically solar energy. Part of this impulse is also the very real threat that climate change presents to T&TEC’s infrastructure. This was evident during the last rainy season when weeks of heavy rainfall triggered landslides, bringing down power lines and repeatedly disrupting the power supply in areas across the country.
Hopefully, the RIC consultation will be a catalyst for widening the conversation about energy consumption in T&T.