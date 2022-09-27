The issue with the package of fiscal and social measures presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in his 2022/2023 budget is that, taken together, they do not add up to a clear plan for economic growth and social development. Sure, there are measures of appeasement, punishment and promise, but how they work together to deliver an outcome is a mystery. We hasten to add that this is not unique to Minister Imbert, but is the well-established tradition of the annual ritual of budget presentations in T&T.
It is an anachronistic approach to the national budgeting exercise that leaves the macro view of the economy in the head and hands of the Minister of Finance, while the population is left to squabble over narrow issues directly affecting them.
On Monday evening, in his post-budget comment, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley epitomised the approach when he urged the population not to “misbehave” in response to the increase in gasoline prices. The paternalistic view of public anger as misbehaviour was striking, but not unusual. Surprising for a 21st-century leader of a democratic country, paternalism has been the prism through which Dr Rowley sees the population and, even more surprising, it works for him, judging from the many people who embrace the leader as a parental figure.
The English philosopher and political economist, John Stuart Mill, who railed against state paternalism for the British but found it appropriate for the governance of colonial subjects in those “backward states of society”, would feel vindicated.
Multi-national oil companies are not the only ones deserving of the leader’s fullest attention in making their case for relief. Even if the Government is convinced it cannot offer relief from budget decisions that hurt the ordinary man, woman and child, it ought to at least be prepared to listen with an open mind. In the process, it may learn something it does not yet know. To simply wave away anger and hurt as misbehaviour is disrespectful and insensitive.
The public is fully aware that the national economy is being affected by external factors that have led the Government to the decision to roll back the fuel subsidy. However, people for whom higher gas prices is a do-or-die matter in terms of the survival of their little businesses or their ability to afford the cost of travel to and from work or school should have the right to challenge Government policy with all their might, and not be treated like annoying children. Where warranted, the Government should be prepared to go back to the drawing board.
The same holds for the decision to increase ticket prices on the sea- and airbridges between Tobago and Trinidad. Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has made a point worthy of consideration in suggesting a two-tier rate—a subsidised rate for nationals and another for foreigners based on the economic cost. A case for this could well be made on solid economic and philosophical grounds.
The point is that governments are not the sole repository of ideas, and should therefore be open and welcoming to ideas from others.
