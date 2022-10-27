Splitting $2.57b lagniappe

The Finance Minister’s report that 2022 revenue was actually $2.57 billion higher than his revised estimate is a spot of brightness in an uncertain economic environment. The closer the Government gets to a balanced budget is the more it is living within its means and the less it is mortgaging the future.
While Minister Colm Imbert did not provide a breakdown of revenue sources, a good guess would be that most, if not all, of the $2.57 billion is due to higher-than-projected oil and gas receipts.
The impact of the Ukraine war on T&T’s income is evident in the huge difference in income before and after the war broke out on February 24. Before the war, T&T was projecting $43.33 billion in income based on an oil price of US$65 per barrel and a natural gas netback price of US$3.75. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine blew this estimate apart as the war supercharged oil and gas prices, sending T&T’s revenue skyrocketing by $10.88 billion, from an estimated $43.33 billion to an actual $54.21 billion.
With a cool $2.57 billion more at his disposal, Minister Imbert can now afford a few more things than he was willing to commit the Government to last month. There will certainly be no shortage of demand. Given the Government’s long list of unpaid bills and unreleased funds earmarked for ministries and State entities, Minister Imbert’s phone has probably been ringing non-stop since yesterday.
He can, of course, ignore all those demands and deposit the windfall into the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund to shore up its value which has probably been see-sawing along with equity markets.
Alternatively, he could pay off some of the Government’s debts that continue to strangle businesses and contractors, or release more funds for the repair and upgrade of critical infrastructure which is in glaring need.
Also, sure to be eyeing the $2.57 billion lagniappe in Imbert’s coffers would be public-sector workers who are demanding much higher salary increases than the Government is prepared to give.
Alternatively, he could address the rural neglect which, in the case of the Palo Seco community, exploded this week, creating gridlock conditions in South-western Trinidad. Among that community’s long list of desperation was joblessness—a common problem nationwide among people who need immediate employment with the chance to move up from make-work programmes to sustainable employment.
Some of the $2.57 billion may indeed find its way into make-work programmes of the recently-launched Secondary Road and Rehabilitation Company. The decision to establish this new company was mystifying, given the existence of the Works Ministry’s Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) unit, which also has a mandate for road rehabilitation to upgrade 80 per cent of the ministry’s road network, along with local government and orphaned roads.
The appointment of the over-subscribed Herbert George as chairman hardly breeds confidence in this new company while feeding the suspicion of political expediency ahead of local government elections.
No doubt there are many more demands. Splitting $2.57 billion in all these ways is the magic trick that Minister Imbert now has to pull off.