Stain on Vincentian democracy

The news out of Kingstown yesterday was that a woman had been taken into custody, and was being questioned as the suspect in the dastardly stoning and injury of St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who was struck on the side of his head with a stone.
The Prime Minister was injured to the point of having to spend the night at hospital, with one of his sons telling the world his father had lost a considerable amount of blood. The authorities are said to be considering charges of “attempted assassination” and causing physical injury to the Prime Minister.
During the incident, a singularly rare development in the politics of much of the English-speaking Caribbean, people were heard shouting, as if in celebration, “The World Boss head buss.” This, in every sense of the word, was a significant low point in politics, especially in the English-speaking Caribbean.
Crowds had gathered outside the parliament building in the Vincentian capital, as citizens protested what they understood to be the government’s intention to take measures that would make it mandatory for some categories of workers to take the Covid-19 vaccine. Prime Minister Gonsalves was on his way into a debate aimed at amending the country’s Public Health Act for this purpose. The protest was such that the entry into the building by MPs was blocked. The Prime Minister himself was caught in that unfortunate attempt at a blockade, and his security detail was in the process of clearing his path to the Chamber when the incident occurred. The shirt he had on was shown to be a bloody mess in photos that went viral.
This itself, the prevention of the duly elected Prime Minister, and ultimately any elected member of the House of Representatives, from entering the seat of their democracy, is on its own a serious violation of the terms of the democracy. The country’s security forces would want now to review existing protocols for the entry and departure of elected members from this Chamber, such that there can be no repeat of this kind of development.
Describing the action as a cowardly act of “hooliganism”, the vice-chancellor of The University of the West Indies said in a statement that it was also one of “vandalism” against the country’s collective nationhood. And so it was indeed. It is entirely possible, however, that the person or persons behind this horrible action have had the time to reflect on it and its implications, and would now exhibit a sense of deep remorse and contrition for having carried it out.
This is, however, not to minimise the frustrations among the people of SVG, caught, as they have been, between the eruption of the Soufriere volcano, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and an economic crisis which preceded it. Such a context, therefore, offers a glimpse into the polarisation taking place across the region over the question of necessary vaccination among designated categories of workers. The core issue facing every government across the region is that of the health of the public at large, versus the right of the individual.