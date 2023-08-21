In the absence of any competing account from the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), who conducted the two recounts in the Lengua/Indian Walk electoral district, or the People’s National Movement (PNM), whose representative witnessed the recounts, we assume truth in the facts made public by the United National Congress (UNC).
The Lengua/Indian Walk electoral district, first declared for the PNM by five votes, was declared a tie by the EBC after two recounts. The UNC claims one ballot in its candidate’s favour was rejected by the EBC because it lacked the initials of the Deputy Presiding Officer. That being no fault of the voter but rather the fault of the EBC, the UNC argues the vote should be to break the tie in its candidate’s favour.
They point to 97(4) of the election rules that provides for the EBC to correct the omission by post-initialing the ballot in the presence of senior EBC officials and candidates’ representatives.
Thus far, the EBC has neither explained the alleged failing of its Deputy Presiding Officer nor has it reassured the public about what is being done to avoid similar problems in future elections.
We note that in addition to the ballot needing to be initialled by the Deputy Presiding Officer, it is specially folded so that the EBC Officer in Charge of the Ballot Box can view the initials and the polling station number before the ballot is dropped in the ballot box. It seems this second EBC official also failed in his/her responsibility.
Without inviting public trust with a respectful explanation, the EBC on August 19 invoked Election Rule 101(5) and declared the election in Lengua/Indian Walk void, making way for a new election.
There are moments when democratic aspirations meet reality. Among the 13 recounts conducted and even as Arima North East remains in the balance by one vote, Lengua/Indian Walk is illustrating the unique circumstance of “every vote counts” versus the reality of human error in election tallying.
The principle of “one person, one vote”, each of which is supposed to count as a citizen’s performance of his/her duty in the social contract, is an aspiration of democracy. But election tallying is never 100 per cent accurate. In some instances, human error interferes. In other instances, mechanical failings result in inaccurate totals.
Notwithstanding errors, however, the closer to the every-vote-counts principle we stand, the closer we are to the democratic ideal. The further we move from that principle, the less interest an already apathetic public has in voting. When public trust is at risk, it is the duty of election managers to be transparent and respectful so as to strengthen that fundamental contract.
Behind the single contested ballot in Lengua/Indian Walk is a citizen sufficiently invested in the democratic process to want to vote, who made his/her way to a polling station, conducted him/herself to the satisfaction of police and EBC officials, cast his/her vote and stained his/her finger in electoral ink before leaving.
That citizen wanted to be counted and would have no doubt felt confident that, having performed his/her duty efficiently and correctly, the EBC would do the same.
That citizen, and indeed all voters, are entitled to a prompt and clear explanation from the EBC. This is not a matter only for the courts.