Not for the first time, the public is being told that the State is spying on its citizens.
Once again, the allegation is coming from Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Back in November 2010, Persad-Bissessar, then prime minister and head of the National Security Council, had released in Parliament a long list of names of public officials and private individuals whose phones, she said, had been tapped by the Security Intelligence Agency (SIA) under the predecessor Patrick Manning administration. The list included then-president Max Richards, former chief justice Sat Sharma, cabinet ministers including Dr Keith Rowley, Colm Imbert, Pennelope Beckles and Donna Cox, journalists and many others.
It was a bombshell report.
Mr Manning promptly denied instructing the SIA to tap phones. He admitted, nevertheless, that national security surveillance was taking place, but claimed to have no knowledge of the individual targets.
As far as he was concerned, it was “not a matter of who you are,” and in such circumstances, “nobody is above the law”.
He went on to condemn Mrs Persad-Bissessar, saying her attack on the SIA was part of her administration’s systematic dismantling of the apparatus it met in place for dealing with drug-traffickers. This, he claimed, was payback for campaign financing. At that time, the SIA was operating in an unregulated landscape. Today, however, there are laws in place to protect citizens against the abuse of unauthorised and illegal spying.
In subsequent years, there has been more of the same. People in positions of power and authority speak from the strength of their offices. They keep putting narratives into the public domain which have the potential to do irreparable damage to the characters of others.
These poisoned arrows remain in the realm of innuendo and malicious finger-pointing, but nothing more. In early 2020, the authorities said they headed-off what was an attempt by young people in the east and south Port of Spain environs in particular to cause mayhem. The then minister of national security said he was aware of information to the effect that people had been paid to disrupt the peace.
A number of those young people were arrested and taken before the courts, one young man having been found in the wrong place at the wrong time. It was discovered that he was on his way to a job interview, with certificates and other relevant particulars in hand.
While these matters are likely to peter out into nothingness, no one has yet been known to have been picked up, on any charges related the causing of this incident. That very former national security minister later spoke about gang leaders driving around in convoys.
Just last week, the Prime Minister told us as a fact, that the current National Security Minister has information that “a significant number of murders are hits called from inside the prison”.
We wait to see if, when and against whom, charges would be laid. We cannot afford to sit back and absorb the constant political warfare taking place among office holders and their challengers. More of us have to engage in calling them to account, on this and so many other fronts.
The more efficient functioning of our democracy demands it.