Staying the course at 55

Today, this newspaper marks its 55th anniversary with gratitude to you, our dear readers, and with a re-commitment to the responsibility to serve your right to know.
Over the past five and a half decades we have witnessed and documented the evolution of independent Trinidad and Tobago into which our own story is woven as the country’s first national and locally-owned daily newspaper.
With every anniversary we pay homage to the legendary pioneers who, against all odds, invested in the hope of an indigenous newspaper industry, navigated the early rocky roads and made the Trinidad Express the country’s leading newspaper and solid foundation stone of One Caribbean Media, the region’s largest media house. Our generation of media managers and workers and indeed, the entire nation owe a great debt to them for daring to go where none had gone before.
As many have discovered, the news media is not for the faint-hearted. It is a world of dizzying pace where accuracy in reporting and the ability to retain the public’s trust are at a premium. Today, in a world awash in Internet-based information with the most powerful social media operators unable to guarantee the truth of anything on their distribution platforms, the solid values of journalism are more appreciated and in demand than ever.
In T&T, where press freedom still means something, the Trinidad Express values its role as public watchdog on our democracy and institutions of power. This perspective has made for an often prickly relationship with whoever is in power. While we accept this as par for the course we also live in hope of our politicians maturing to the point where they can appreciate the value of an independent media whether they are in government or opposition.
Since June 6, 1967, generations of journalists and other newspaper workers have passed through our doors at different points in the technological transformation in newspaper publishing. We are proud of the thousands of employees who, over the years, were trained to work at the highest level of technical excellence in production methods that have evolved with every innovation. Working in tandem, our newsrooms and press rooms have given our circulation and advertising teams a newspaper they can take to readers and advertisers with confidence.
Above all of this, however, what we most treasure in 55 years of journalism is the privilege to enter the lives of the people whose stories we have covered and having them trust us enough to share their anger and anguish, their joys and celebrations, fears and fury and hopes and dreams. We do not take lightly either the access to their lives or the responsibility to faithfully share their stories with the world.
On this 55th anniversary, with the world of information undergoing changes every bit as epic as the invention of the printing press almost 600 years ago, we at the Trinidad Express re-state our commitment to keeping you informed, educated and entertained while steadfastly defending your democratic right to know.