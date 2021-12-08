One only has to drive through the country to recognise the truth of the findings of the recently published report by the World Bank, UNESCO and UNICEF, titled “The State of the Global Education Crisis: A Path to Recovery”.
Notwithstanding the mighty effort of the Ministry of Education along with teachers, parents and pupils, children who should be in class can be seen ambling along the streets, selling on the highways, and engaged in various other activities. While the pandemic’s full impact on the estimated 225,000 children enrolled in primary and secondary schools remains unknown, there is plenty anecdotal evidence to indicate its severity.
In May, towards the end of the last school year, Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly disclosed that the ministry had not been able to make contact with about 2,000 schoolchildren. The assumption was that these pupils had left the school system sometime over the course of the first year of remote learning. In the six months since, and with the start of a new school year, it is very likely more children would have dropped out.
While the pandemic has taken its toll on everyone, it has been most rough on children for whom the school year is an annual marker of progress and movement forward.
The report on “The State of the Global Education Crisis” is projecting a sharp descent into a state of “learning poverty” by millions more children living in low- and middle-income countries. By its calculation, today’s generation of pupils now risk losing US$17 trillion in lifetime earnings in present value as a result of the pandemic-related school closures. This figure amounts to about 14 per cent of the current global gross domestic product (GDP).
This is a calamitous state of affairs that will require measures of compensation for the disadvantageous position in which the current generation of children has been placed, through no fault of their own or anyone else. In addition to being cheated of the life chances that accrue from education, there is the very real danger that the educational deficits experienced by them will be passed on to another generation because of the low-income earning potential of drop-outs, increased mental health stresses, and the risk that some may drift onto the streets and into a life of crime. The disruption of school is likely to have a disproportionate impact on girls. With many families buckling under financial pressures, girls are often required to assume responsibility for looking after children and the house.
Hopefully, the Ministry of Education and research teams at The UWI and elsewhere are tracking and analysing data to provide an empirical basis for assessing the nature and extent of the problems, with a view to developing reparative policy.
There is a battalion of entities within the state that deals with children and teenagers, all of which should be brought together to address the evolving crisis. While the problem originates within the Covid-hit education system, it will spiral into other spheres, requiring a whole-of-government response.
Covid has already taken so much from us. We cannot allow it to steal our children’s futures as well.