The Ministry of Education has taken a step in the right direction, albeit decades late, by modifying its rules on how pupils in government and government-assisted schools are allowed to wear their hair.
Outdated rules, encoded at times of official discrimination against non-European peoples and that resulted last month in a group of well-groomed young men looking in on their own graduation at Trinity College, Moka, demanded remedy. We suggest, however, that the new National School Hair Code announced by the Education Ministry on Thursday continues to be unnecessarily restrictive, avails opportunity for arbitrary implementation by individual schools and remains too close to the status quo.
The ministry’s new code, in specifying official acceptance of locs, twists, plaits, afros and cornrows, directly confronts and overturns racialised prejudices embedded in old rules that disparage the cultural expressions of African identities. Natural African hairstyles—braids, dreadlocks, afros—have historically been labelled as unruly in schools and unprofessional in the workplace. The new hair code deliberately dismantles that prejudice.
But further specifying hair extensions (weaves and braids) for female pupils only nods at another prejudice: what will be the fate of a young man with short hair extensions? This is one example of practical ambiguity and potential conflict contained in the new code. Simple, as opposed to intricate, hair-parting designs is another. Giving autonomy to schools to develop and enforce individualised codes, even with the ministry’s approval, unnecessarily deepens potential for conflict and confusion over fine points of interpretation.
Hairstyle, whether it be on a child or adult, man or woman, is essential to one’s expression of oneself. Young minds thrive when they are given the freedom to express themselves in authentic ways. Allowing for pupils to choose their hairstyle, within reasonable limits, naturally, grows their self-confidence and self-acceptance and, in turn, encourages them to embrace the identities and unique personal styles of others.
An environment that welcomes creative self-expression will be an environment in which the over 200,000 pupils governed by the ministry’s rules stand a better chance of developing positive self-image. The greater the confidence in themselves, the more comfortable pupils will be in expressing their ideas and engaging in their journey through the national education system.
So as not to distract too long from pupils’ academic development, reason dictates that pupils’ hair should be clean, neat, undyed, tied back if long, and not obstruct the view of classmates sitting around them. That satisfies the consideration of hygiene, order, safety and access. Frankly, beyond that, we do not see much justification for policing the intricacies of children’s hairdos.
One look at today’s youth, the digital natives, sitting on the edge of some of the most radical changes in human history, and one sees a generation carved out of continuous global exposure. Hair code or not, they are unlikely to allow us to shackle them to our time, as the young men of Trinity College demonstrated.