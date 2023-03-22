In a globalised world where so much networked information is available at the touch of a screen, the launch of the Ministry of Education’s new online automated human resources management system, MoE Access, may not seem like much unless viewed in the wider context of the anachronistic systems of the Trinidad and Tobago public service. By that standard in which the filing of paperwork in a circuitous bureaucracy could run into weeks or even months, the possibility that a teacher could file an application for leave and get a same-day response is downright revolutionary.
In launching the new portal on Tuesday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said 20 services would be available to teachers and, presumably, other staff. A check of the portal yesterday offered a user’s guide for registering to access monthly pay slips and job letters, suggesting a system in the initial stages of roll-out. While the system is by no means path-breaking, it is a mark of real progress in the dinosaur management of the public service.
We congratulate Dr Gadsby-Dolly and the ministry, but this development is very far from the quantum leap required to bring the T&T public service into the 21st century. While ongoing problems with the e-Tax system and online filing of documents at the Companies Registry Online System (CROS) do not inspire much public confidence in the Government’s digital programme, we hope the Education Ministry’s roll-out of its MoE Access portal will be efficient, seamless and durable. Automating internal systems should greatly improve the ministry’s operational efficiency, but its impact is marginal to the qualitative improvement of the education system.
At the same event, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley took issue with critics who complain about nothing happening at theMinistry of Digital Transformation, suggesting that people should put themselves in a position to know if they don’t know. In this matter, however, the onus is on the Government and, specifically, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, to keep the public informed. The public is yet to see a conceptual framework, strategic plan and implementation schedule that would provide a comprehensive view of the ministry’s priorities and its plan for the way forward. Without this information—assuming it exists—the public cannot judge the ministry’s performance.
We note Dr Rowley’s emphasis on a managed introduction of new digital technologies in an “orderly and responsible” manner. This is possibly the toughest of all challenges which has brought to life both the negative and positive sides of the double-edged sword of digital technology. The digital world defies linear concepts of phasing and order, which is why governments the world over are struggling to impose controls on the dangerous excesses of the dark web and even ordinary social media.
In T&T, the immediate priority remains to build out infrastructure and increase connectivity, both of which are vital for developing a rich and exciting online education system. Beyond that, room should be made for private enterprise in spaces that require nimble and innovative thinking unbound by linear thinking and approaches to development.