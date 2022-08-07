Strengthen the fight against abuse

Daily-Express-Editorial

For a country where one in every three women experience violence at the hands of their intimate partner, shelters and safe houses for battered women should be recognised as a critical element of any strategy to combat the problem.

Perpetrators of violence win when their victims see no avenue for escape and find no place of refuge and rescue. Where children are also involved, the impact of living with violence is even more devastating with the heightened risk of dying at the hands of their abuser.

Over the years, the burden of assisting these victims of violence has fallen largely on concerned citizens, with or without State support. Help centres like the Shelter for Battered Women and Children grew out of the advocacy of individuals like Diana Mahabir-Wyatt and others who lobbied governments, private corporations and others for the resources to create a structured and sustainable response. The demand for services, however, has always outstripped the supply and even more so since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago. In the first year of the pandemic police statistics showed an alarming 20 per cent increase in the reports of domestic violence.

At this time, when demand is high, the number of shelters has been on the decline. Of the seven registered shelters operated by non-governmental organisations, three have reportedly closed their doors mainly due to financial problems. The Shelter, too, was largely out of commission during that period for extensive renovations. Supported by a number of private benefactors and others it has since re-opened with facilities to house 21 residents comfortably and provide counselling, educational, recreational and therapeutic services to battered women and children. Despite being one of the oldest and most-recognised support facility, The Shelter now finds itself in urgent need of funds. Speaking to the Sunday Express, its chairman Colin Mitchell disclosed that it has approached the Ministry of Social Development and Family Affairs for an increase in its monthly State subvention of $7,500 but is yet to get an answer.

It is not clear within what framework the Government treats the work of NGOs involved in the care and protection of victims of domestic violence. One would hope that it recognises them as agencies with a dedicated interest and expertise that have taken the initiative to assist with a national problem that is properly the responsibility of the State. As such, these NGOs should be recognised as valid partners supported by State funds within a framework of accountability. Where civil society has taken the initiative, the Government should embrace, augment and support.

An important development in providing support and assistance to victims of gender-based violence is the Spotlight Initiative, a regional project which is funded by the European Union with an allocation of 4 million euros to Trinidad and Tobago (TT$27.7 million at current rates), and being implemented by several United Nations agencies.

For maximum impact, initiatives by the State, NGOs and international agencies should be harmonised into a single well-coordinated effort against gender-based violence.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Strengthen the fight against abuse

Strengthen the fight against abuse

For a country where one in every three women experience violence at the hands of their intimate partner, shelters and safe houses for battered women should be recognised as a critical element of any strategy to combat the problem.

How to fix the Caroni River problem?

Every single year I have to watch the Caroni River cause heartache and despair to citizens who live within reach of its banks.

The Caroni River is on State lands so it really belongs to all citizens, whether you live within reach of the flood waters or not. So, how do I envisage fixing the problem?

Explore use of CoQ10 for cancer treatment

Recently the newspapers reported the passing of a disability rights activist as a result of breast cancer, the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in Trinidad and Tobago.

While there are treatment options including surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, these approaches often have adverse side effects and high cost.

Solidarity to fight modern slavery

Reading reports from the Emancipation celebrations gives us all a timely reminder of the outright horror involved in the 400-year history of the Atlantic Slave trade and the overall institution of slavery.

Rightly so, the reparations movement has begun their campaign of atonement with a strong push for the removal of all historical names associated with the worst atrocities of this barbarous system which existed for far too long.

The fading gigolo

The fading gigolo

The topic of my column is like a doubles vendor situation. The actual writing is best done in the early morning or at night. I have to mull and prepare the ingredients from before. There is a line of prepared impassioned topics that I intend to explore in upcoming weeks but every so often, a topic butts in and jumps the line and gets first priority since it is eating the doubles on site and not take away.

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit an act of provocation

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) views the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan earlier last week as an act of provocation.

Ms Pelosi, it is to be noted, is not just an elected member of the US House of Representatives. By virtue of the position that she holds, she is the third ranking Government official in the US. The Speaker of the House is third in the line of Executive power after the US President and Vice-President.