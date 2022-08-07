Strengthen the fight against abuse

For a country where one in every three women experience violence at the hands of their intimate partner, shelters and safe houses for battered women should be recognised as a critical element of any strategy to combat the problem.
Perpetrators of violence win when their victims see no avenue for escape and find no place of refuge and rescue. Where children are also involved, the impact of living with violence is even more devastating with the heightened risk of dying at the hands of their abuser.
Over the years, the burden of assisting these victims of violence has fallen largely on concerned citizens, with or without State support. Help centres like the Shelter for Battered Women and Children grew out of the advocacy of individuals like Diana Mahabir-Wyatt and others who lobbied governments, private corporations and others for the resources to create a structured and sustainable response. The demand for services, however, has always outstripped the supply and even more so since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago. In the first year of the pandemic police statistics showed an alarming 20 per cent increase in the reports of domestic violence.
At this time, when demand is high, the number of shelters has been on the decline. Of the seven registered shelters operated by non-governmental organisations, three have reportedly closed their doors mainly due to financial problems. The Shelter, too, was largely out of commission during that period for extensive renovations. Supported by a number of private benefactors and others it has since re-opened with facilities to house 21 residents comfortably and provide counselling, educational, recreational and therapeutic services to battered women and children. Despite being one of the oldest and most-recognised support facility, The Shelter now finds itself in urgent need of funds. Speaking to the Sunday Express, its chairman Colin Mitchell disclosed that it has approached the Ministry of Social Development and Family Affairs for an increase in its monthly State subvention of $7,500 but is yet to get an answer.
It is not clear within what framework the Government treats the work of NGOs involved in the care and protection of victims of domestic violence. One would hope that it recognises them as agencies with a dedicated interest and expertise that have taken the initiative to assist with a national problem that is properly the responsibility of the State. As such, these NGOs should be recognised as valid partners supported by State funds within a framework of accountability. Where civil society has taken the initiative, the Government should embrace, augment and support.
An important development in providing support and assistance to victims of gender-based violence is the Spotlight Initiative, a regional project which is funded by the European Union with an allocation of 4 million euros to Trinidad and Tobago (TT$27.7 million at current rates), and being implemented by several United Nations agencies.
For maximum impact, initiatives by the State, NGOs and international agencies should be harmonised into a single well-coordinated effort against gender-based violence.