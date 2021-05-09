Stressed health system

Already assailed from the outside by overwhelming demand from Covid-19 patients, the public health system is showing signs of internal cracking.
Saturday’s announcement by the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) of the “temporary suspension” of “all hospitals and in-person (face-to-face) services”, except pre-natal and childhood immunisation, triggered waves of anxiety throughout south Trinidad. The SWRHA offered no explanation and had no answer to the immediate questions posted on its social media page about the status of the oncology clinic, access to dispensary services, changing of dressings and clinic for premature babies.
Two weeks ago, the SWRHA had issued a memo warning the staff about what it described as “repeat ‘weak link’ instances” of a few staffers finding themselves Covid-exposed in the work environment.” It asserted that this was due to “their own wilful non-compliance” with public health regulations and its protocols. While noting that its services were not yet being “severely disrupted” it pro-actively implemented tougher leave provisions for staff requiring quarantine whose tests proved to be negative. That was two weeks ago. In the absence of any explanation for the abrupt shutdown of clinics, we are left to conclude that the SWRHA’s staffing situation has since been further disrupted by Covid.
Last week, the president of the T&T Registered Nurses Association, Idi Stuart, reported that six nurses on one ward at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex had tested positive for Covid-19. The ripple effect was that a batch of nurses had to go into quarantine. To what extent such incidents are taking a toll on the human resources of the public health system outside of the parallel system, is not known. However, the same snowball effect that is impacting the parallel system, is inevitable outside the system once nurses and other staff fall victim to Covid-19 exposure.
The question here is what percentage of the nation’s health workers are vaccinated. The reports of hospital staff having to be quarantined would suggest that many are not which, in turn, raises the question of why.
As workers in the most critical sector in a pandemic, going into a war against Covid-19 with unvaccinated health workers is to operate at a dangerous level of vulnerability. It is being suggested in some quarters that some health staff declined the vaccine. If so, on what grounds and at what percentage? One would assume that in its Covid planning, the Ministry of Health conducted an employee attitude survey to determine whether or not there was a problem of vaccine hesitancy among staff. Assuming there was a problem, one would expect that an impact assessment was done and that a strategy was developed for addressing negative impacts.
However, at no stage in the vaccination distribution programme has the ministry indicated, at least publicly, the number of doses that were allocated to health workers and the categories numbers of workers to receive them.
With one regional authority now having had to shut down its outpatient services on which so many people depend, the Ministry of Health needs to update the country on the impact of Covid-19 on the national public health system.