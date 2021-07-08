Stumbling at WASA

Express Editorial : Daily

The abrupt resignation of Dr Lennox Sealy as executive director of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is a major setback to the Government’s transformation plan and requires more than an announcement about who will lead WASA at this critical stage of its restructuring.

Less than five months ago, Dr Sealy was elevated from the position of chairman to executive director, giving him “full control of WASA as an executive director as well as CEO”, according to Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales.

In announcing Dr Sealy’s resignation yesterday, WASA reported that Minister Gonzales had met with Dr Sealy, thanked him and “noted that Government felt that the transformation was not proceeding at a sufficiently rapid pace”.

The implication seemed to be that Dr Sealy was asked to resign.

In appointing Dr Sealy to the position of executive director in February, Minister Gonzales had explained that the Cabinet was of the “firm belief that issues surrounding the water sector and WASA is a management problem and therefore we need to re-organise the management of WASA”.

At the time, this newspaper warned against the facile view that WASA’s intractable problems were due solely to mismanagement and cited the Cabinet sub-committee’s report on WASA which said that WASA had become an “unwieldy, unproductive, unresponsive organisation” because of decades of efficiency sacrificed for “political patronage” and because management accountability was “exchanged” for industrial stability.

In ignoring the role of governments and policymakers in creating the mess in which WASA is now trapped, the Government risks misdiagnosing the problem and setting itself up for failure in achieving the “seamless” transformation for which it is aiming. The danger in this is that failure could leave the Government with options that are far from seamless, and disruptive.

With roughly three months to go before the start of the next fiscal year, time has all but run out for developing the kind of thorough transformation plan required for a seamless roll-out. As everyone would know, WASA is a problematic, complex and multi-layered entity. More than this, as the entity charged with managing and supplying the nation’s water supply, it has little room for error. While its financial and management problems are very similar to, say, Petrotrin, they do not lend themselves to the shutdown solution applied at Petrotrin. No option with the potential to disrupt the national water supply can even be entertained.

This raises questions about the manner in which Minister Gonzales and the Government are going about the transformation of WASA.

Minister Gonzales and Dr Sealy may have both underestimated the challenge involved in transforming WASA from the debt-ridden, inefficient public utility that it is, into a financially viable utility able to deliver on its mandate to provide the public with an efficient water supply on a 24/7 basis.

In yesterday’s statement announcing Dr Sealy’s departure, WASA said Minister Gonzales will say more soon about the Government’s plans for the water sector. We look forward to this and expect that he will take the time to also detail exactly where WASA’s transformation plan stands now, where it intends to be, how it intends to get there, and within what timelines.

