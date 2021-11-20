Summon the will to fight

Just when the country should be putting up its toughest battle against Covid-19, the mood seems to be one of surrender and exhaustion with a willingness to throw caution to the wind.
With records being broken for hospitalisations and deaths, the
national will to fight seems to be evaporating.
The continued low vaccine uptake in the face of a raging pandemic is baffling. With half the population still unvaccinated and the programme stalled at under 1,000 a day, T&T must now accept that it is in for the fight of its life.
Spreading infections also mean that an increasing number of people will be off the job and in home isolation due to Covid-19 exposure, creating a knock-on effect on the economy.
While all deaths are to be mourned, yesterday’s report that a child was among the 28 lives lost is particularly tragic. The thought of children who do not qualify for the vaccine ending up in ICU should fill us all with dread.
Children under 12 are at the mercy of everyone else, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, who can bring the virus home to them. While the fully vaccinated may feel secure enough in their protection, they should be aware of the risk of falling victim to a breakthrough infection that could be transmitted to others. It would be a mistake to drop one’s guard and ignore public health protocols.
While we understand the urge to splurge in the newly rediscovered freedom to enjoy the city’s nightlife and liming with friends, we are stunned at the images of excess being posted nightly all over social media. On Ariapita Avenue on Friday night, throngs of maskless people were on the street with no way to distinguish between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Barely in sight were members of the Police Service, which is facing its own challenges of hundreds of officers being in home isolation due to Covid-19 exposure.
A noteworthy feature at yesterday’s Covid-19 update was the absence of key members of the Ministry of Health’s frontline team. All except Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram were absent, including Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Chief Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds and Principal Medical Officer (Institutions) Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards. Whatever the reasons for their absence, the low-key update was in stark contrast to the building crisis within the parallel health system which, if not yet croaking under the weight of a record-breaking 510 patients, will soon be.
Our thoughts are with the staff throughout the public health system who must be anticipating a rough ride into Christmas. As happened during the May-June wave of infections, pressure on the parallel health system inevitably feeds into the regular system.
A few days ago, the Point Fortin Area Hospital went into emergency mode as the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations rose at the new Point Fortin Hospital. Operations at other general hospitals are being affected by the number of critically ill people turning up at Accident and Emergency, forcing the deployment of scarce resources to Covid-19 management.
As depressing as the situation now is, it could get much worse. This is no time to let down one’s guard or to surrender.