Super Red Force

In the wider context of West Indies cricket, the victory of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the Super50 Cup regional limited overs competition did not have the same significance as the regional team’s 2-0 Test series triumph in Bangladesh.
However, as a template for raising the standards of West Indies cricket as a whole, the success of Kieron Pollard and his team is worthy of consideration.
Congratulations must go to the Red Force for not only playing unbeaten throughout the competition—a feat never before achieved in the Super50 era of the regional competition. More impressive however than the mere fact of winning all six games played was the manner in which those wins were achieved.
Not once in the six matches against the Guyana Jaguars (twice), Jamaica Scorpions, Windward Islands Volcanoes, Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Barbados Pride did the Red Force get bowled out. That record spoke to both the overall strength and consistency of the top order batsmen of whom Jason Mohammed (327 runs) and openers Evin Lewis (318) and Lendl Simmons (316) were outstanding. They in fact were the top three run scorers in the whole competition.
The bowling unit was equally impressive since the combination of players used throughout the series changed regularly and yet the effectiveness of the attack was not compromised.
The veteran Ravi Rampaul returned to regional competition and led by example, taking 14 wickets, the most along with Quinton Boatswain of the Hurricanes by a quicker bowler. However, skipper Pollard and leg-spinner Imran Khan also had games against the Pride and the Jaguars respectively where they picked up five-wicket hauls.
The compelling run of results was achieved because of a combination of factors.
In Pollard, Simmons, Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo and wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin, the Red Force has some of the Caribbean’s most experienced and best performers in the limited overs format. In addition, the team also possesses some of the leading current and emerging talents in the region in Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales.
However, the real key to the Red Force’s success was as coach David Furlonge said, its unity of purpose. The group in Antigua prepared and played with the clear goal in mind of doing what was necessary to win the Super50. Game-day planning was meticulous. Much credit for that must go to Pollard.
As he managed to do in leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to victory in last year’s Caribbean Premier League T20 competition —where they also played unbeaten—Pollard and his management instilled a level of focus and professionalism that was unmatched by the other teams. He was able to get the best out of individuals for the collective good of the group.
As West Indies white ball captain he is attempting to do the same, and the approach of the Red Force this year could be used as a sort of template for other franchises in the Caribbean, and indeed organisations in other areas of society. West Indies cricket and the region as a whole will be all the better for making the most of its best talent.