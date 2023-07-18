After largely ignoring the stink of rotten apples within the rank and file of the Police Service, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has suddenly, and in the midst of an election campaign, awakened to the problem. And, as if greed for money itself were not the source of the problem, is actually proposing to throw money at it.
Dr Rowley’s plan to create “vetted units” within the Police Service staffed by higher-paid officers of proven integrity bears all the marks of a superficial quick fix to the deep-seated national crisis of crime.
In a country where the average person is terrified by the idea of sharing information with the police about drug dealers, killers, bandits and other criminals, words like “integrity” and “vetted”, when applied to police officers, is a seductive pledge of trust. However, the well-established problem of interlocking relationships between the players in the drugs and gun trade, criminal gangs and members of the protective services, will not be solved with a few emotive words dispensed from the political hustings.
The idea of creating trusted units is a standard policing response to rising crime in T&T. In the 1970s, the old “Flying Squad” under Randolph Burroughs operated as a trusted team of crackshot, high-calibre officers before its degeneration. Variations of units along the same theme have since been called to service, the most recent iteration being the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) created under former police commissioner Gary Griffith within three months of taking office in August 2018.
In 2006, faced with the twin problem of rising crime and corrupt officers, Prime Minister Patrick Manning took the extreme decision to add an “elite corps” of 39 officers from Scotland Yard to SAUTT, the Special Anti-Crime Unit of Trinidad and Tobago staffed by a select team of 250 officers.
In his turn, Dr Rowley is opting to accept assistance from the United States government to establish his administration’s version of “vetted units” on so far undisclosed terms.
Characteristically, Dr Rowley chose to make this announcement from a PNM political platform instead of Parliament or a national news conference where he could have been asked for operational, financial and other details.
In the absence of a full description of the plan and how it is intended to work, it is impossible to evaluate this initiative. It is disappointing that on a matter as serious as crime, which is hitting everyone, regardless of political affiliation, Dr Rowley should choose to communicate with the country from a party platform. However, having addressed the party faithful, we hope he will now recognise the importance of addressing the country properly and fully on what appears to be a key element of his anti-crime plan.
Until then, a whole range of questions will remain unanswered. What exactly is the assistance being provided by the US government, and on what terms? What is the timeline for implementation of these “vetted units”? What are the details of the financial incentive plan proposed for its officers? And ultimately, what is the plan for eradicating the cancer of corruption from the Police Service?