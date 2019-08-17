Support without safety

NOT one to take criticism lying down or to rely on others to toot his horn, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith on Friday presented the media with a cache of self-generated statistics, shifted the goalpost as needed, threw in a graph or two and evaluated himself as having succeeded in rolling back crime in his first year in office while offering a guarantee of even better to come.
As the Gary Griffith Show goes, Friday’s performance was not half bad but this newspaper prefers to rely on the findings of a scientific survey commissioned by the reputable polling agency, Market Facts and Opinion (MFO), which is published today.
According to the MFO poll, after one year in the job, Commissioner Griffith still enjoys the support of the majority of the population.
Sixty-four per cent satisfaction with his performance and 55 per cent confidence in him are quite solid indicators of support even if they suggest a significant muting of the overwhelming public adulation that greeted his appointment. However, the MFO poll found that support for the man does not translate into support for the institution or to an enhancement of the public’s sense of safety and optimism.
The public’s separation of the commissioner from the police is evident from the Public Order Index where an impressive 69 per cent of respondents express satisfaction with “the way in which the Commissioner of Police has begun to root out corrupt police”.
In contrast, less than half are pleased with how the police authorities have tackled the gang problem, and, worse, just about a quarter are satisfied with the ability of police to find and arrest criminals and go after the “big fish”.
Here, in a nutshell, is the challenge facing Commissioner Griffith: how to transfer the public’s confidence in him to the TTPS.
So far his strategy has been two-fold. He has given his officers full backing whenever their actions have come under public scrutiny while signalling that he shares the public’s distrust by asking officers to submit to polygraph tests.
Clearly, the latter has worked better for him in terms of public support. Reading into the statistics, it would appear that Commissioner Griffith’s loud declarations of support for his officers have not persuaded the public to abandon its long-standing grouses about police incompetence, lack of commitment in going after the “big fish”, and inability to break up gangs. This finding should encourage the commissioner to rethink his tendency to abuse members of the media and the public who question the actions and performance of police officers.
That being said, there is one element of the poll for which neither the commissioner nor his officers may be held responsible.
This has to do with the poll’s finding of the national mood having turned decidedly pessimistic since “the time of Petrotrin’s closure”, registering 30 per cent optimism in 2018 and falling to 23 per cent optimism in 2019 and 31 per cent pessimism in 2019, up from 18 per cent pessimism in 2018. At the time of Petrotrin’s closure, this newspaper repeatedly raised concerns about the absence of a detailed impact assessment.
One year later, the Rowley administration can count a mood of national pessimism as one fallout.