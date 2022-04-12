T&T’s CCJ absurdity

Among the best examples of the national capacity for unbothered co-existence with the absurd must surely be T&T’s relationship with the Caribbean Court of Justice.
Every now and again we are reminded about this bizarre occurrence by regional leaders, the latest being CCJ president Justice Adrian Saunders. Addressing a dinner gathering of the Guyana Bar Association over the weekend, Justice Saunders very diplomatically expressed his disappointment in the Caricom countries that are yet to embrace the CCJ as their final court of appeal. He didn’t have to call names for the audience to know that he was referring to Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, both laggards when it comes to the CCJ.
Saturday will mark 17 years since the inauguration of the CCJ. With its headquarters in Port of Spain and first president being T&T’s Justice Michael de la Bastide, QC, no one could have imagined that almost two decades later T&T would still be bypassing the CCJ on its way to the UK Privy Council.
We hope this issue finds a place on the packed agenda of Attorney General Reginald Armour who, in an address to a UWI symposium in 2015, declared that “Trinidad and Tobago must take its rightful place in acceding completely to the jurisdiction of the Court”. If AG Armour is to succeed where so many others have failed, he will have to negotiate some very tricky political waters, for there is no doubt that what stands in the way of T&T replacing the Privy Council with the CCJ is politics.
On this, the record is clear, notwithstanding the fact that both Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar have, at various times, publicly supported the CCJ as the country’s final court of appeal.
Ten years ago, on April 25, 2012, then-Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar delivered what was hailed as a historic statement in Parliament to announce her intention to bring legislation “to secure the abolition of appeals to Privy Council in all criminal matters so that this jurisdiction would then be ceded to the Caribbean Court of Justice”. When Prakash Ramadhar, then-leader of her coalition partner Congress of the People and Minister of Legal Affairs, demanded a referendum on the issue, she rejected the call, pointing out that no constitutional provision existed for a referendum, and that in any case it was a Cabinet decision. Three years later, she and her party demitted office without having carried through on the promise.
Unlike Persad-Bissessar’s People’s Partnership government which, in 2010, won 29 of the 41 seats in the House, giving it enough votes to pass the CCJ amendment with the required two-thirds majority, Rowley’s Government has not had the votes. Hopes that the two parties would agree to adopt the CCJ were dashed when Persad-Bissessar demanded that the issue be put to a referendum.
Despite being strangled in T&T, the CCJ has succeeded over the past 17 years in building a reputation as an outstanding court with a solid body of judgments and one that is more accessible and affordable than the Privy Council to the average person.