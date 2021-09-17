T&T’s Nicki Minaj moment

Being thrust into the global spotlight by Trini-born rap superstar Nicki Minaj was entertaining until matters took an abrupt and threatening turn yesterday.
Having already got more than the usual ten minutes of priceless global fame, we can now accept that it is time for Ms Minaj to get a grip and get low.
With her voice amplified by a phenomenal platform of 157 million followers on Instagram and 48.5 million on Facebook, Nicki Minaj’s claim that her cousin’s friend’s testicles got swollen after taking the Covid-19 vaccine had all the right ingredients of controversy and fuel needed to give her message stratospheric reach.
A few years ago, her statement would have sent T&T scrambling for any little opportunity to set the facts straight. This time, however, thanks to the global village of social media, the world has come knocking, seeking Nicki’s cousin, his friend and the affected body parts. Talk-show host Jason Williams and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh got primetime play to respond, and did so with a smart combination of facts and humour that blunted the seriousness of Ms Minaj’s still-unsubstantiated claim.
Yesterday, with many still enjoying the distraction from daily woe, Ms Minaj returned to social media and gave new life to the bacchanal by picking a row with a journalist at Guardian Media Ltd.
We have no idea what could be going on in Minaj’s head or life, but what it is could be quite disturbing.
Minaj has a powerful backstory that began in Trinidad and made her rise to stardom a rare and remarkable feat. She built a brand that supports a phenomenal social media platform with incredible global reach to do anything, including good. In the fall-out over her comment about her cousin’s friend, Minaj was repeatedly urged to accept the responsibility that comes with her celebrity power to influence her millions of fans. However, what it takes to build a particular fan base may be completely different from what it takes to influence one’s fans to check facts or take the vaccine.
Whether we like it or not, as a Trini-born superstar, Nicki Minaj is an ambassador for the land of her birth. Seen from this perspective, her outrageous posts, which have been magnets for drawing the attention of some of the world’s biggest media, are invaluable in proving the power of the T&T diaspora. What we do with this attention is up to us, assuming we do anything at all.
On a wider note and as a country searching for access points to various global stages, it is in our interest to explore the strategic potential of our diasporic headliners as assets and allies.
For decades we have been talking about the role of the T&T diaspora in making connections and opening up foreign markets for our products and services.
Even if we were blind-sided by the Minaj moment and do not fancy its flavour, we should not ignore the opportunity to make something of it in the unique ways that only we can.