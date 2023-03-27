There is no dispute with former president Paula-Mae Weekes’ assessment that our society cannot realise developmental goals in a context of racial polarisation. There are many things the society cannot achieve unless people come together, she told i95.5fm listeners on Sunday.
It is a familiar sentiment, the former president having issued similar comments a year ago in her President’s message for the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. On that occasion she observed that T&T is no stranger to “the spectre of racial intolerance, as racism often rears its ugly head during political discourse and even everyday discussions”. Then, as now, she identified how social media platforms enable racism.
On Sunday Ms Weekes expressed the shock she experienced at the level of racist vitriol pervading social media. Frankly, we are shocked in turn that someone who held the highest independent office in the country, whose photograph in public spaces placed her at the apex of national leadership, could be unaware of the scope of this common modern reality.
The role of social media in expressing, creating, promoting and inciting violent prejudicial behaviours has been the common thread binding various efforts by activists and governments globally, led by those in North America and Europe, to force ethical governance of those platforms by their largely unregulated billionaire owners. The use of social media to create divisions, promote them and also, importantly, to join the hands of those globally who favour a harmonious, respectful future are topics that engage the attention of all layers of the world’s population.
Perhaps Ms Weekes confined her exposure to the online world to scrolling through comments on The Office of the President’s Facebook page. Had her sample been wider, she would have, we are sure, easily grasped the true scale of this issue, including its significant nuances, and understood why, thus far, it appears to be unstoppable without serious impingements on individual freedoms and traditional democracy.
The former president’s focus on the disagreeable and vulgar nature of inter-ethnic discussion is useful. But suspicion and hostility between Indians and Africans in T&T and its exaggerated appearances are not a feature of social media alone; their roots lie in the colonially constructed nature of T&T’s social and cultural reality dating back to the beginnings of this nation state. Since then, the language and behaviour of leaders have often driven the wedge deeper.
There is no fault to be found in calling for leadership on Indian/African suspicion, its politicisation and promotion. But deeper questions arise from studied analyses: lead in what way, exactly, with what knowledge, through what strategies and ultimately what does the other side of racial division look like?
Steering the country away from the bad ending predicted by Ms Weekes requires knowledgeable, sensitive and committed strategies by leaders. That route might yet lead us to a place between platitude and anecdote wherein we can better understand the problem to be resolved.