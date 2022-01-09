T&T’s scary Covid death toll

Express Editorial : Daily

At the current toll of 3,066 Trinidad and Tobago now has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the Caricom region, both numerically and number of deaths per million people.

This unenviable standing could quickly change, depending on when new variants take hold and the impact they have on any given country. For example, just a few weeks ago when the Delta variant was more rampant in the northern Caribbean, Jamaica experienced a rapid increase in deaths which pushed its toll above T&T’s. Now, with Delta sweeping through our ranks, T&T’s Covid fatalities have once again climbed above that of Jamaica, a country with a population of more than double T&T’s 1.4 million.

By yesterday, T&T had lost 567 more lives than Jamaica to Covid-19.

This country’s Covid-19 death toll demands an explanation. In any comparison with other countries in the region, the one thing that stands out is the comparatively higher number of people dying from Covid-19 in this country. Despite their game face in public, the management team must surely be as concerned and as confused as the rest of us are by the unrelieved daily announcement of deaths in the double digits.

One reason could be the high incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer and hypertension. However, this is a common problem throughout the region and not unique to Trinidad and Tobago. Another is the large population of unvaccinated, but then T&T has a higher vaccine coverage.

Two weeks ago, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh gave a high grade to T&T’s Covid-19 management saying the country had performed “extremely well”. He cited as successes the reliable availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the creation of the parallel health system. However, in evaluating performance the pertinent question to be asked is why, in spite of the country’s access to adequate supplies of PPE and other critical materials, are we losing so many lives to Covid-19? Further, why, despite the almost miraculous availability of substantial idle physical assets from which an entire parallel health system was quite imaginatively crafted, are so many of the Covid-stricken dying?

It is a challenging question to ask of a team that has been carrying the Herculean task of managing the country’s response to the pandemic, but it cannot be avoided. It is also not a new concern. Even in the early phase of the pandemic, there were niggling questions about the chances of patient recovery from ICU care.

Medical experts outside the Ministry of Health have expressed concern about the level of experience of key staff and certain critical administrative decisions. This newspaper, for one, took issue with the decision to change out the first-pick medical team in what appeared to be an exercise of raw power.

Since then, much has happened, including staff burnout, the overwhelming of the parallel system and the breaching of the separation between that system and the regular public health system.

The factors leading to death are varied and many but to the extent that any life could have been saved, a full and detailed accounting is required.

