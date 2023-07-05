The court’s decision to uphold the Immigration Act as the legal authority in matters involving the deportation of refugees and asylum seekers brings into stark relief the ambiguity of this country’s positions on various international conventions to which it has signed but not entrenched in legislation at home.
The judgment delivered by Justice Frank Seepersad against the Venezuelan national who challenged a deportation order issued under the Immigration Act on the basis that T&T is a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Refugee Convention, puts an end, at least for now, to any lingering belief that T&T is bound by UN conventions on refugees and stateless persons. These include the 1951 Refugee Convention to which T&T actually acceded in 2000 and the 1954 Convention Relating to the Status of Stateless Persons to which it acceded in 1966. Unless an international convention is anchored by domestic legislation approved by the T&T parliament, it does not have the weight of enforceable law.
This is hardly a matter of pride for T&T. Indeed, it is an embarrassment to stand side by side with other leaders and sign international conventions and treaties which are not worth the paper on which they are written at home.
In ruling against the plaintiff, Justice Seepersad noted the State’s vacillation over the 23 years since acceding to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention in 2000. “This indecision has not augured well for this Republic,” he lamented.
The Refugee Convention is just one of many international agreements signed by T&T governments over the years whose protections have not been activated here due to the lack of governments’ follow-through in parliament. Among the more glaring examples is a series of conventions and protocols of the International Labour Organisation which T&T has signed but not ratified. Among these is ILO Convention 189 which, crucially, sets decent work standards for domestic workers, a particularly vulnerable segment of the society. For years, the National Union of Domestic Employees (NUDE) has been lobbying governments to ratify this convention, without success.
Now that the court has drawn the line between T&T’s obligations to the 1951 Refugee Convention and the Immigration Act, the Rowley administration must tell the country exactly where it stands on the issue and how it intends to proceed.
It must, for example, state its position of the 1951 Convention. The Persad-Bissessar administration appeared to have temporised on the issue when, in 2014, it outlined a position titled “A phased approach towards the establishment of a national policy to address refugee and asylum matters”. As the successor government, has the Rowley administration adopted this policy? If not, then what?
Reneging on international commitments or simply ignoring them, whether voluntary or not, is not a good look for any country, but it will keep happening as long as governments sign on to conventions and protocols without first consulting the public and securing its support. In the absence of this, it will always be easier to ignore commitments made abroad far from the public’s eyes, instead of facing the music in parliament before the home crowd.