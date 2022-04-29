T&TEC’s disconnection

Saturday Express Editorial

The report of the Cabinet-appointed committee to investigate the causes of the February 16 island-wide power outage lays bare the disconnect existing within the national critical operations infrastructure, procedural and communication failures in vital agencies, the arrogance and lack of accountability in important areas of national security, and the general lack of proactivity and imagination in the area of national disaster preparedness.

Having received this report, the Prime Minister and his Cabinet must now take it seriously and not shelve it to gather dust.

The three-member committee—chaired by Prof Chandrabhan Singh, and including former Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) chairman Keith Sirju and acting Superintendent Allister Guevarro—has delivered a fairly comprehensive and readable report that touches the key areas of cause and consequence of the blackout that started at 12.52 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, and extended to 1.34 a.m. the next day, a duration of 12 and a half hours.

We are somewhat puzzled by one finding regarding the initial trigger. The report concluded what residents of Grant’s Trace had initially told the media—that the power outage was caused by a fallen tree on power lines during a period of strong winds. Putting this down to natural causes, the report notes that vegetation in the area had been cleared, in accordance with T&TEC’s 30-metre requirement, leaving the reader to wonder why T&TEC’s vegetation clearance requirement did not cater for this particular circumstance of a falling palmiste tree.

That apart, the report bears out much of what was suspected. It cites the vulnerability of T&TEC’s reliance on a single 220V circuit from the Union to Gandhi substations; the absence of an emergency response plan for a national blackout with authority invested in a designated office-holder such as an incident commander; the need for scheduled independent risk-assessment and reviews of the power system’s resilience; the absence of widely-disseminated power system procedures and protocols to prevent the unforced errors that occurred in trying to re-energise the system on February 16; poor internal communications within T&TEC and between T&TEC and other operators; the absence of back-up battery power for cell services and traffic lights; the need for better structured co-ordination of agencies with responsibilities during national disasters and a review of the definition of a national disaster to include events beyond ­natural forces, such as an island-wide blackout.

This last point is crucial for reviewing the role of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, which had virtually no presence during the blackout.

The report also pointed out the lack of a national communication system for reaching the public when the power system knocks out Internet and other traditional forms of communication, as occurred that day.

The report’s sharpest comment was saved for the special security services—the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) and the National Operations Fusion Centre (NOFC) whose lack of co-operation led it to conclude that they were both “hiding behind the cloak of secrecy and national security confidentiality to avoid scrutiny of their actions or inactions, as it related to the blackout event”. Judging from their response that day, we would say “inactions”.

