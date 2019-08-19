THE Trinidad and Tobago population in 2019 is put at 1.395 million, moving from 1.26 million at the turn of the century.
The percentage of the ageing population is also growing, That figure moved from 6.5 per cent in 1980, to nine per cent for persons 65 years and older. In 2011, the number of persons over 60 years old was 12 per cent of the population.
As a result of changes in the social and economic realities in families, more and more elder persons are being placed in homes for the aged. The figure was put at 217 registered Homes for Aged during a session of the relevant Joint Select Committee in the Parliament in December 2018. It came out, startlingly, however, that only a single one of those homes was licensed to properly operate.
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has been seeking to address the issues regarding the proper functioning of these facilities, with rising complaints about elder abuse in our midst. Frustratingly also, a Homes for the Aged Act was passed in 2007 but remains to be proclaimed.
In an effort to move this agenda item along, the ministry has been holding stakeholder consultations in various locations across the country. From current reporting on the developments at these sessions, however, there appears a significant gap between what the owners and operators of these homes believe must happen, and the prerogatives being espoused by the officials from the ministry.
While one session was taking place at the auditorium of the Port of Spain City Hall last week, the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Care Association was complaining to reporters on the outside. The lady in question said she was dissatisfied with the ministry’s approach on the matter, and the progress made thus far. “We want to get it right. We put in the labour to get it right,” she protested, adding that she would “stand strong with the homeowners once they are doing it the right way, with the help of the ministry”.
For her part, the permanent secretary at the ministry, Jacinta Bailey-Sobers conceded that there were difficulties. “We are working with the association, but of course there would be different views in terms of how things should be done. But moving forward we are going to be fostering a much more productive relationship with them.”
This new relationship cannot come a day too soon. Some home-owners and operators claim that while the ministry is making demands for improvements in their operations and in the condition of some homes, they are not receiving what to them is the kind of assistance necessary.
Regulation of these facilities is critical from a variety of stand points, not the least of which are the rising reports of abuse of the elderly. There were 110 such reports just in the period between June 2018 and March 2019.
In the circumstances, proclamation of the 2007 Act remains an urgent agenda item which must be attended to. Mediation now appears as a mechanism to bring both sides in this on-going effort to a place of resolution on issues.