Tactless PM

We can understand the prime minister’s frustration over the unravelling of the Government’s plan to acquire Covid-19 vaccines for the population. The Government appears to have everything in place, including ultra cold freezers for storing the Pfizer vaccine which had seemed an unlikely candidate for tropical countries. So the fading of hope for early deliveries must be disappointing.
We also recognise that it must be galling for Dr Rowley’s administration to be compared unfavourably with smaller, less wealthy Caricom neighbours whose vaccine programmes are off the ground, thanks to donations from India.
However, what we cannot understand is Dr Rowley’s repeated lack of tact and aplomb whenever he is put on the defensive. As a leader he is far too easy to bait into loose talk, which is exactly what happened during his “conversation” that was broadcast nationwide on Thursday night. Under vaccine pressure, Dr Rowley, chairman of Caricom, managed to insult fellow Caricom leaders and anger the High Commissioner of India in one breath.
We wonder what Prime Ministers Mia Mottley and Roosevelt Skerrit of Barbados and Dominica, respectively, made of Dr Rowley’s referring to the seeking of gifts, in this case gifts of the vaccine, as “begging”. On behalf of their people, both leaders had sought the vaccine from India, with PM Mottley requesting 100,000 in “consideration” and another 100,000 for purchase. We cannot imagine that Dr Rowley was deliberately referring to his Caricom colleagues as beggars, but whether by design or not, this is exactly what he did.
His sarcastic comment that there was no arrangement for T&T to vaccinate the population by begging was also uncalled for, and smacked of sour grapes. As the leader of this country, Dr Rowley should be very familiar with the honour of begging for the saving of lives. Hardly a day goes by that some family unserved by the public health system and unable to afford the high price of private healthcare is reduced to begging the public for life-saving funds for themselves or loved ones.
Any leader worth the title should be prepared to put aside their ego and beg on behalf of their people if it comes to that. One might guess that the families of any one or all of the 140 persons who have died from Covid-19 would have happily had Dr Rowley beg for the vaccine if the lives of their loved ones would have been saved by it.
On the diplomatic front, Dr Rowley’s public account of his Government’s interaction with India’s High Commissioner to this country has been interpreted by High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu as an attack on him, as evidenced by his comment that it is not in the “pale of diplomatic decency to personally attack a resident High Commissioner”.
This is an unnecessary tit-for-tat between Trinidad and Tobago and India whose leaders have enjoyed a long and productive relationship going back to the late 1960s when the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi paid a state visit on the invitation of the late Dr Eric Williams. This unnecessary acrimony should be nipped in the bud.