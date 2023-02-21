Take a bow, T&T

On a day when the world slid one step closer towards the threat of nuclear war, Trinidad and Tobago offered up another version of life and living as it bathed in the blissfulness that is our Carnival. In doing so, it also gave us another version of our own reality in which creativity, togetherness and joy overwhelm anger, division and criminality.
No need to get into the debate over whether Carnival 2023 lived up to the hype of “Mother of All Carnivals”. It is enough that its spirit descended upon us refreshed, energised and undaunted by Covid-19’s three-year rampage.
In the weeks ahead there will be time to review, analyse and evaluate Carnival 2023 to determine what worked well and what didn’t in order to finesse the experience, tend to its undernourished and overlooked elements, strategise on investment and growth and strengthen its infrastructure, including the physical, organisational, financial and spiritual. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts must lead this effort and not divest it to special interest groups.
In the same way that the Ministry of Education took on the challenge of rationalising the State’s scholarship award programme, a work that’s still in progress, the Culture ministry must question whether the existing system can be improved to achieve more and better. A good starting point would be the National Carnival Commission Act. Given the changing Carnival landscape since 1991, this piece of legislation needs to be reviewed for its fitness to purpose. Also in need of review is the NCC’s mandate as defined by the Act, which assigns it the responsibility to make Carnival a viable national, cultural and commercial enterprise; to provide the necessary managerial and organisational infrastructure for the efficient and effective presentation and marketing of the cultural products of Carnival; and to establish arrangements for ongoing research, preservation and permanent display of the annual accumulation of Carnival products created by the craftsmen, musicians, composers and designers of Carnival.
The structure of the nine-member board also needs to be looked at in relation to the Act and for its relevance to the evolving Carnival landscape. In 1991, for example, no one could have foreseen that soca would become the engine of economic growth in the entertainment industry that has propelled out into the region and, increasingly, into the wider world.
The Government’s thrust towards local government reform must include the decentralisation of authority as it relates to national festivals. The NCC’s scandalous delays which led to regional bodies having to either cancel their carnivals or finance them on credit should never again occur. Indeed, we await the ministry’s investigation and action against those responsible for that fiasco.
While the title “Mother of All Carnivals” has an element of hype, there is truth in the reference to Trinidad Carnival as “mother”. Our Carnival has given birth to several carnivals around the world which were started by Trinbagonians and other Caribbean nationals who transplanted their home culture to the cultural enrichment of their adopted homelands. Building out our global Carnival network while strengthening the centre here in T&T is also work that waits to be done.