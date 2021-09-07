Take children out of limbo

Although Covid-19 makes a mockery of efforts at planning, it is still important to create stability within the uncertainty, especially for children.
For this reason, we urge all parties involved in planning the resumption of in-person school to seek an early consensus on the way forward. The nation’s children have already weathered enough since making the overnight shift to online schooling 17 months ago. To subject them to new uncertainties would further destabilise them.
The vast majority, if not everyone, seem to want a return to physical schooling. It offers structure, organisation, some access with equity, and socialisation, among other benefits. However, the decision to re-open schools for Forms Four to Six must be based on clear criteria such as the percentage of pupils in those forms who are fully vaccinated and the availability of an adequate cohort of subject matter teachers and support staff. In applying such criteria, the Ministry of Education must also work out the modalities of operating a teaching system that provides both online and in-person teaching. The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) has already raised a number of pertinent questions about how the system would work. Is it, for example, parallel, hybrid or split? Will online and in-person utilise the same teaching resources simultaneously, or will they have separate and dedicated resources?
In announcing the decision to re-open schools for vaccinated pupils in the selected forms, the Government may have expected parents to be eager to get their children vaccinated and back in school. However, judging from the number of persons who have received the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved for children 12 to 18, it would appear that less than 20 per cent of pupils have so far received the first dose. How many of them in Forms Four to Six cannot be gleaned from the Ministry of Health’s global figures for Pfizer, which includes persons 12-18 who are not in school, pregnant women and adults?
Given that the Pfizer roll-out began on August 18, no one who took it on the first day would be considered fully vaccinated until the end of October, given the timelines for the second dose and the post-vaccine two-week build-up of immunity. The question now is whether in-person school is even feasible for this term at all.
As the one to make this call, the Ministry of Education should do so sooner rather than later, in the interest of pupil stability. No doubt, many pupils, parents and teachers of the Forms Four to Six classes have already worked out their own plans for making the best of the current situation. However, many others will be in a state of limbo, waiting for word.
On a broader note, while the O-Level and A-Level exam classes are important, the needs of the rest of the school population must not be ignored. It is shocking that after months of promises, the MiFi Internet connectivity devices are yet to be delivered. Having thousands of children without access to online learning and, thus, an education, is a tragedy occurring before our very eyes.