Take control of change

After two days of leaders claiming the stage, COP26 gets down to brass tacks from today with negotiators from each country rolling up their sleeves to engage in hard bargaining over pledges.
Compared with some other Caricom countries, Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions by a combined 15 per cent in the power generation, industry and transportation sectors over 2013 levels is a soft target. We therefore agree with Prof John Agard, the region’s premier authority on climate change, that T&T should consider raising its ambition with a much more aggressive target.
It is true that while T&T is subject to the same climate change challenges as the rest of the Caribbean, the country’s economic base is very different from most, with the exception of Guyana and Suriname.
This probably accounts for the urgency with which countries like Barbados are engaging the transition to a world beyond fossil fuels. Barbados has given nine years to make a complete switch from oil and gas to renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70 per cent, all by 2030.
It was good to hear Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley set out T&T’s policy position in Glasgow yesterday. The public needs to hear much more from him about the road ahead and how we intend to get there. We hope that COP26 has crystallised in his mind the need for leadership on this issue. While the technocrats have been diligently doing their work, the transition that is coming will need political leadership to get all the parts moving in one direction.
T&T is a minefield of many different entrenched interests which makes change a very difficult proposition. Change is coming whether we like it or not, and the best strategy will be one that is proactive rather than reactive. We must take control of the process before it takes control of us.
Having agreed to reduce greenhouse gases, the systems must be in place for effective monitoring of carbon emissions from the relevant sectors. Compliance not being our strongest suit, the reporting system may have to be mandatory unless the authorities are assured of voluntary compliance.
Another critical element that is also not a strong suit is on-time delivery of projects. For example, the $31 million EU-funded Piarco Solar Project, for which the ground was broken in June last year, appears to have slowed down.
There is also a massive job of public engagement to be done in transitioning to a net zero economy by 2050. We are not convinced that the big picture of change and its implications are as yet in the heads of our leaders. Until they master the issues, none will be in a position to talk to the population about change in any meaningful way.
As the world changes around us, T&T will have to be careful that it does not become a dumping ground for fossil fuel-driven and energy-inefficient imports which will become increasingly cheap as industrialised countries begin shedding them.
T&T has a challenge of many complex dimensions ahead if it is to make a safe crossing to a carbon-free future.