Taking books out of the closet

For a country that counts “tolerance” among its three watchwords and acknowledges “the dignity of the human person” in the first paragraph of its Constitution, the bigotry and intolerance expressed against homosexuals is disturbing.
We therefore applaud the clarity of perspective and courage expressed by RIK bookstores in standing up to a barrage of online criticism over its inclusion of the LGBTQI+ book series Heartstopper among its selections offered to the public
In a statement declaring that it does not discriminate, RIK emphasised the inclusivity of its business which “caters to the needs of our diverse population”, adding that “all are welcome” in its stores. As, indeed, it should be. In openly displaying books about gay and other non-heterosexual relationships on its shelves, RIK literally brought these books out of the closet for anyone, of any sexuality, to buy and read the stories of its characters. Given that for centuries members of the LGBTQI+ community have been reading and enjoying stories about heterosexual characters, why wouldn’t the reverse be true?
One interesting observation about the online campaign against the books was the fact that it was not enough for its critics to refuse to buy the books but to convince others not to buy them either.
Those who called for bans and boycotts against the bookstore would do well to recognise that throughout history, the banning of books has been associated with a dangerous extremism designed to deny reality in promoting self-interested and often false narratives. Emperors, kings and others have been known to burn books in order to erase history.
It is reasonable to expect that some books would upset the sensibilities of individuals and groups. In this case, people have the choice of not buying the book, and even of choosing not to patronise a business. However, bullying those who disagree and abusing an entire community on the basis of their sexuality is deeply destructive of the social fabric, and offensive to our democracy. By including books on its shelves about gay, bisexual and other non-heterosexual relationships, bookstores are merely serving a clientele that has been largely untapped and underserved in this country. Anyone who believes that the LGBTQI+ community in Trinidad and Tobago is a niche market that is too small to be financially viable would be surprised.
For as long as anyone alive in the country can remember, T&T has been practising its own unique form of “don’t ask, don’t tell”. For generations, our innate sense of tolerance allowed us to accept difference and diversity in every sphere as something so normal that it hardly elicited comment.
As in many other areas, the truth of T&T’s sexual reality was not reflected in the colonial Constitution and, thanks to saving laws, neither in the Independence nor Republican constitutions that followed.
It took 56 years for the laws criminalising homosexual activity to be successfully challenged by LGBTQI+ activist Jason Jones, who got the High Court to agree that sodomy laws contravened the Constitution. How much longer it will take to change the attitude of intolerance towards the LGBTQI+ community will be up to each of us.