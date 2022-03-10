Taking the blows

Express Editorial : Daily

After its initial stumble, the Government has now put the enquiry into the Paria disaster on the right footing with a commission of enquiry (CoE).

In Justice Cecil Dennis Morrison, QC, it has found a highly respected Caribbean legal personality, with impeccable credentials. If the Morrison commission succeeds in delivering its report by September, this CoE would have restored credibility to the much debased but crucial constitutional instrument for public accountability and justice.

With the many challenges now facing the country, it is important to focus our collective energies. In his “Conversation with the Prime Minister” on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley cited some of the issues that the public and various representative organisations will have to engage soon from a position of knowledge. If we fail to prepare, the winds of change now whipping across oceans and continents will catch us completely off guard.

Just as the pandemic-fuelled global uncertainty was beginning to subside, the Russian war has upended all assumptions, threatening to rechart the global order. In just the two weeks since Dr Rowley returned from the gas-exporting countries ­forum in Doha, the global energy market has become ­intensely fluid.

On Tuesday, faced with the risk of Russia locking off gas supplies to Europe, the European Commission moved with uncharacteristic speed in announcing a plan to reduce its dependence on Russian gas. As executive vice-president Frans Timmermans put it: “Let’s dash into renewable energy at lightning speed... instead of funding the fossil fuel industry elsewhere, they create jobs here.”

What the climate emergency has been struggling to achieve, the Russian threat has managed to deliver by galvanising ­Europe and triggering a mad scramble into renewable energy with a very short time frame.

Here in Trinidad and Tobago, the message is not lost. On Tuesday night, in a long overdue move, Dr Rowley placed the transition to electric vehicles on the front burner while knocking the public’s high consumption of subsidised gasoline. Dr Rowley now says he is ready to “take the blows” for doing what must be done—presumably further reducing the fuel subsidy. However, the time to have done that was years ago, when T&T was producing more oil and selling it at over US$100 a barrel.

While it is not the failure of his administration, the situation that T&T is in today is not the fault of the population but of governments that, out of political self-interest, invariably took the path of less resistance until forced to do otherwise. Dr Rowley’s own Government has had the option since 2015 to make a policy shift mandating that all vehicles bought with public money or benefiting from tax exemptions be CNG (compressed natural gas) or electricity-powered.

The failure of the national CNG project is to be placed squarely at the feet of governments going back to the George Chambers administration, which first introduced it. None provided the support to the extent needed for making CNG a more attractive option than gasoline.

Now, with options narrowing, it is not the Government but consumers who will have to take the blows.

