Taking the blows

This past Sunday, I got a Skype call from my granddaughter, Olivia, now nearly nine.

She lives in Maryland. The first order of business was to provide assurance to her, and my daughter, that I was convalescing well after back surgery, thanks to the great skill and care of neurosurgeon Dr Devindra Ramnarine and his colleague, Dr Ajit Oudit, anaesthetist. My daughter had come down for the surgery, befitting her role as my sole heir.