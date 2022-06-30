Tale of intrigue and dishonour

The circumstances of the Piarco No 1 appeal must have been quite unique to stand out as “extraordinary” for the law lords of the Privy Council.
The details contained in the judgment issued by the five judges on Monday read like a thriller in which the invisible hand of power re-shapes reality, upends lives and changes the course of history. Among its characters are a Chief Magistrate “hopelessly compromised” and “beholden to the Attorney General” whom the Chief Magistrate must “thank for resolving his serious financial problems and for shutting down an investigation in his reprehensible conduct”. In the process the Chief Justice who went public about the Chief Magistrate’s dubious financial transaction and the Attorney General’s involvement is hauled before the court, accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice, with the Chief Magistrate as the likely main witness. Meanwhile, having received a written complaint from the Chief Magistrate, the prime minister has triggered Section 137 of the Constitution to determine whether the Chief Justice should be removed from office.
We are indebted to the law lords for pulling together the confusing strands of this long-running legal saga to anchor their judgment in a clear and coherent narrative. Their judgment should be required reading by all in T&T for the rare glimpse it provides into life at the very top of the power pyramid where intrigue and dishonour feed the rot.
With the exception of then-Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, all the main characters featured in Monday’s Privy Council judgment have died.
In 2012, then-Chief Magistrate Sherman McNicolls, the central character of this particular piece of the hydra-headed drama that is the airport corruption case, went to an early grave at the age of 57, having succumbed to chronic lymphoid leukaemia. In 2016, then-Prime Minister Patrick Manning passed away at age 69, a victim of myeloid leukaemia. In 2019, then-Chief Justice Sat Sharma, who was eventually cleared in the impeachment probe, died at age 76.
Outside of the courtroom drama, there is a tale to be told about the sordid nature of power and public life in this here republic. Mr Jeremie, who remains in active practice, including as occasional legal adviser to the Government, would be a good candidate for filling in the blanks if he ever decides to break his silence.
After two decades, most people have lost the plot in the multi-faceted and complex legal matter. The mounting legal costs are reason enough for many to wish it away. In weighing the merits of dropping or continuing the case, DPP Roger Gaspard raised critical considerations in addition to the quality of evidence. All are relevant, but we find the most compelling to be “the need to demonstrate to and assure the public that the state is committed to trying... persons who are alleged to have practised acts of serious fraud on the citizenry”.
The only question is whether, in this matter, the moral authority of the State remains intact.