Talk done, now for action

The momentum built over the past two days in bringing the combined muscle of Caricom into the battle against violence and crime must be sustained through an effective action plan. We are therefore encouraged by the indications of urgent action contained in the communiqué issued at the conclusion of the meeting of regional heads.
The leader with the most riding on this is Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley—not only as initiator, convenor and host of the two-day symposium on “Violence as a Public Health Issue: The Crime Challenge”, but as the leader of a country under siege by criminals.
Several of the common-sense proposals raised by Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados found their way into the communiqué, including the commitment to “immediately and effectively” implement the Caricom Arrest Warrant Treaty; the strengthening of regional forensic capabilities and collaboration among national forensic agencies, and augmentation of the intra-regional rotation of judges and magistrates to admit or foster their greater exposure. She hadn’t said it, but this latter move would help to prepare judicial officers for the Caribbean Court of Justice which is yet to be fully embraced by several Caricom countries, including T&T.
Perhaps her most forceful point was her declaration that the United States has no moral authority to speak on gun-related crime, citing that country’s failure to stem the outflow of guns from the US into the region. The communiqué indicates that Caricom’s strategy in this regard is to “stand with Mexico on its legal action again US gun manufacturers and retailers”. This makes a lot of sense since it adds ballast to an issue of common interest between Caricom and Mexico.
The leaders’ agreement to ban assault weapons in the region, except for security forces and sporting competitions, is an overdue decision which we hope will gain rapid traction.
Several commitments that made it into the communiqué will take time. These include the long-discussed reform of the region’s education system, the empowerment of youth as “positive content developers” as an antidote to the toxic aspects of social media, and other youth support programmes.
A lot has been said about such programmes over decades and indeed, significant public investment has been made in programmes targeting youth. The challenge will be to place these programmes into expert hands and liberate them from the political interests that convert them into vehicles for political patronage, subverting their laudable objectives in the process.
Meanwhile, oblivious to the high-powered focus on them at the symposium, criminals across T&T continued their rampage with gang violence claiming the life of one person and injuring six in Arima, and multiple reports of robberies and carjackings.
As Dr Rowley scours the symposium’s proceedings, we hope he will find data, facts and strategies to inform an effective anti-crime campaign which has so far eluded his Government. With just over two years left in his current term, he must be intensely aware that his Government has fallen very short on its responsibility for citizen security and that time is running out.