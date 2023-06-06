Talk done, what’s the action?

When the government throws around money in the way it did in hosting the two-day regional symposium on crime, its claims that it has no money to spend on urgent goods and services sound hollow.
By any measure, a price tag of $3.4 million for a two-day event where guests are accommodated at the conference location itself is staggering. An expenditure of $1.3 million on set design, banners, signage and media services, for example, needs more than disclosure; it requires details including the identity of contractors and, above, evidence of a return on investment.
The issue is not simply about accountability for public expenditure on a conference but about the government’s commitment to getting value for money in the wise use of public funds.
In saying this, we could almost hear the government’s retort that instead of focusing on what is by comparison a piddling contract, we should instead talk about the Panday administration’s billion-dollar airport racket and the Persad-Bissessar government’s $3 billion cost overrun on the highway extension from San Fernando to Point Fortin. Well, we certainly should and we certainly did, having produced reams of newsprint in sustained coverage of those issues.
The pertinent point in addressing the crime symposium’s $3.4 million cost is that, whether it is $3.4 million or $3.4 billion, the principle in spending public funds must be accountability, transparency and value for money in terms of the public’s return on its investment. And on that score, we are not at all convinced.
The public is still waiting to hear exactly how the two-day talk shop is being translated into an action plan for dealing with crime as a public health emergency. Is the information gathered at the April symposium being fashioned into a project proposal for international grant funding, or for informing regional public policy at the intersection of public health and crime? From the look of things, the one measure raised at the symposium which seems most likely to be actioned as a matter of priority is the Caricom arrest warrant which is not a public health matter at all.
Similar questions can be asked about last year’s three-day Agri-Investment Forum and Expo II which was said to have cost $8 million. Like the crime symposium, the immediate impact of this event suggested it was a resounding success with high public attendance and much excitement. Ten months later, with the dust having long settled, the public still waits to hear exactly what new regional initiatives were sparked, what new relationships were struck among players in the agricultural and agri-business sectors within Caricom; what strategies outside of the Barbados-Guyana St Barnabas Accord have been developed or are being pursued in the interest of regional food security and economic diversification. In short, how is the Agri-Expo’s theme of “Transforming Agriculture through Innovation and Investment” being realised?
Assuming the figure of $8 million is correct, then the combined cost of these two high profile regional events hosted by the Government have cost T&T taxpayers a total of $11.4 million. Two feel-good moments cannot be all that $11.4 million has bought us.