Talking ‘foolishness’

We are tempted to commiserate with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in his disappointment over a perceived lack of appreciation and credit for the Government’s pursuit and subsequent victory in the Piarco airport corruption case in Miami which resulted in an award of US$131.3 million to the Government. We know the feeling. In our 55 years of producing daily news, we have had our share of wonder at the public’s puzzling cherry-picking of issues on which to express outrage or indifference. We have broken important stories warranting dismissal from the cabinet which have hardly stirred the public, and published relatively minor reports that have rocked public opinion.
We cannot claim to fully understand how the collective mind works, but we have come to recognise that it involves a complex series of individual calculations based on where people are, in any given moment in time. Unlike Dr Rowley, however, what we have not done is look for scapegoats to blame for the public’s apparent indifference to matters we consider important.
Addressing a PNM (People’s National Movement) political meeting on Thursday, Dr Rowley condemned the media for “only printing a set of foolishness about personalities and personal nonsense” while ignoring “major issues” like the court award in Miami.
Feeling cheated at the perceived inadequate coverage, he decided to do the job himself by taking the PNM crowd through the history of the airport construction project. He went back two decades to the Panday UNC (United National Congress) administration to the origins of the corruption case in which the project had become embroiled, its handling a decade later by the Persad-Bissessar UNC administration, and the culmination a few weeks ago in Miami where his administration scored the US$131.3 million legal victory.
Of course he made no mention whatsoever of the singular role that this newspaper’s investigative journalism had played in bringing to the public’s attention the irregularities in the airport construction project. We cannot account for what Dr Rowley was doing in those days as an Opposition MP while the Trinidad Express was doing the heavy lifting on the scandal and taking the blows from the government of the day, That, for us, came with the territory, as it still does to this day.
Today, Dr Rowley is in office and talking down on the media, accusing it of being more focused on “a set of foolishness” because he thinks it hasn’t given him and his Government the publicity and recognition which he believes is their due for pursuing the matter in court, no doubt with the expectation of high political mileage in the upcoming election.
This newspaper completely rejects Dr Rowley’s criticism. If he believes the Miami case deserved more coverage than the T&T media considered it warranted, his Government could have utilised the considerable publicly funded communications resources of the Ministry of Communications and the Communications Department of the Ministry of the Attorney General to keep the public informed of its progress through the Miami courts, win or lose. But, then, Dr Rowley would hardly have been as invested in publicity if the Government’s case had ended in defeat.