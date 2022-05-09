The two separate cases of teenaged girls who went missing last week and were found in shacks in the forest should alert us to the emotional state of our young people.
In both cases the girls had to be convinced to return home. While these examples are extreme, they are among a worrying number of incidents involving teenaged girls who are running away from home into what could be very dangerous situations.
In the same way that violence in schools points to a lack of student support and counselling, this phenomenon indicates emotional and psychological turmoil which, although not uncommon among teenagers, require timely interventions to prevent potentially disastrous outcomes.
We simply cannot rule out the possibility that the phenomenon of runaway children has been exacerbated by the pandemic-related disruption of school and other routines which children need as they navigate adolescence. Whatever the cause, it should be recognised as another cry for help which should be met by understanding and effective support systems, and not judgmental responses.
Such was precisely the case with the incident involving the young lady from the New Grant district who went missing for several days, after having gone to the parlour.
In the instant case, she was picked up by a group of men in a car, and held incommunicado for several days until she was left to find her way to the Belmont police station one evening. Their claim was that they had abducted the wrong person. She then faced a further ordeal of its own under questioning and observation at the police station for what would be an entire day.
The record showed that she had stayed away from home for several hours on a previous occasion two years prior, after going liming with school friends.
Judgment on the ground was quick to reference the first incident with observers wondering whether she had done it again.
Very often also, young people reported missing turn up after a few days, with nothing at all said of the circumstances surrounding why they were absent for the intervening period.
Such a situation does not help in the attempt at public understanding behind what drives such behaviours.
This is just one of the many areas in which as a society we are nowhere near where we ought to be, in monitoring and finding solutions to the socio-psychological challenges of life today.
One study in Australia found that 40 per cent of youngsters between 15 and 19 reported being very concerned about their ability to deal with stress.
A doctor in New South Wales provided some indications as to possible symptoms parents and guardians can look for in youngsters who may be dealing with stress. These include head pounding, heavy sweating, vision impairment, sickness of the stomach, trouble sleeping at night, staying up late and regular feelings of tiredness.
There is a heavy onus on parents and guardians, friends and relations of teenagers in our midst, to pay closer attention to indications such as these in looking out for the welfare of those in their care.
In all its many facets, the health and well-being of the emerging generation is so vital to our national development going forward.