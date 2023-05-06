Tell us more, Mr PM

In distancing himself and his Government from the police abduction of businessman Brent Thomas as determined by evidence before the court, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has opened up a new can of worms. According to him, he has since discovered that “on at least half a dozen occasions, similar operations have taken place”.
Clearly, the PM cannot stop right there. Being in possession of such information, Dr Rowley must now provide specifics about these alleged operations in which the police arranged to have nationals kidnapped and brought back home to face charges in breach of the Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act which governs the process by which individuals suspected of crimes are moved from one jurisdiction to another within the Commonwealth.
The casual manner in which Dr Rowley disclosed this information suggested a certain normalcy in such unlawful actions which was reinforced by his challenge of the judge’s use of the word “abduction” to describe Thomas’ arrest and detention by the Barbados Police Service and subsequent handover to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service at Sir Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados.
Despite revealing that he had not actually read the judgment but picked up “snippets” from the public commentary, Dr Rowley nonetheless felt confident enough in his experience “as a lawmaker in this country for decades” to offer an interpretation of the meaning of the word, arguing that “‘abducted’ implies criminal conduct for a benefit”. On this basis, he suggested that an investigation may yet determine that “the police acting as they have acted... there is a difficulty in proving that the police acted with criminal intent”.
We note the report in the judgment delivered by Justice Devindra Rampersad that the attorneys representing the Attorney General had “conceded” that Thomas’ return from Barbados to Trinidad was “unlawful and was without regard to the extradition process...” In the face of this admission, we wait to see whether the judge’s declaration that Thomas was the victim of an “international abduction” will come into issue during the appeal that the State has now filed.
The PM’s assertion that there have been “at least half dozen cases” similar to the Thomas case suggests a pattern of disregard for the Extradition Act in moving suspects between sovereign territories. As this newspaper previously observed, the unlawful arrest, detention and transfer of individuals from one country to another could not have been limited only to police officers, given the number of agencies that would have to be involved.
In addressing the crime symposium in Port of Spain two weeks ago, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley called for the implementation of the Caricom Arrest Warrant. This warrant derives from the Caricom Arrest Warrant Treaty which was signed by Dr Rowley on December 4, 2018. It establishes a framework for the law that must be passed by the parliament of each signatory country.
Under the proposed law, applications for a Caricom Arrest Warrant will have to be heard before a High Court judge, thereby continuing to ensure the individual’s constitutional right not to be deprived of defined liberties without due process of law.