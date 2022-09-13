Tell us something we don’t know

We do not know to whom Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was referring when he said very many people are not connected to the reality of this country’s depleting oil and gas reserves and the potential impact.
Having reported and commented on this issue for decades, we would quicker argue that governments have been the ones guilty of having their heads in the proverbial sand. Faced with data on declining oil production and various audits of natural gas reserves, no government has had the courage or imagination to face the reality squarely and initiate the process of transformation for economic viability beyond oil and gas.
In the 1980s, this failure led us to the International Monetary Fund. With oil prices collapsed to under $10 and unemployment at an all-time high of 22 per cent, T&T entered an IMF stabilisation and structural adjustment programme in 1987. Repeatedly since then, we have had to rely on the vagaries of international politics to save us from impending disaster, with the most recent being the Russia-Ukraine war which sent oil, gas and petrochemical prices sky-rocketing.
Nonetheless, we are relieved that Dr Rowley has put the issue squarely on the table in demonstrating his Government’s efforts to meet the immediate challenge of declining production and revenue.
However, as promising as he believes his talks with the world’s energy majors have been, we urge Dr Rowley not to consign the nation’s salvation to the single basket of oil and gas.
The global economy is currently far too unstable to make assumptions about energy prices and the medium-term durability of the global gas market. As much as one would like to believe in its viability well beyond 2050, there are too many variables in play that make forecasting anything more reliable than a guesstimate. We cannot afford to fall into the trap of counting chickens before they are hatched, as pertains to the hoped-for investment in oil and gas exploration followed by successful outcomes. Add to this the momentum towards renewables.
The same conditions that have given T&T a lucky windfall from natural gas sales since February have also accelerated global investment in renewable energy sources. While gas producers are comfortably anticipating a long future for natural gas, no one can guarantee how that future will play out, and at what price level. Other factors such as the slowdown in the Chinese economy, a global recession, developments in the Russia-Ukraine war not precluding the scary possibility of a nuclear accident and even the outbreak of war elsewhere could complicate any attempt at calculating reliable projections. Add to that the possible dislocations of climate change already evident.
In a world of growing uncertainty, economic sustainability must be pursued on multiple fronts. Caricom’s initiative towards food security is a critical and promising step. However, much more is required, which brings us right back to economic transformation. We can start by assuming the worst-case scenario and asking what is our contingency plan if hopes for the oil and gas sector fail to pan out.