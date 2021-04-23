Terrorizing T&T

The US State Department should be asked to explain its categorisation of this country as a place of terrorism in its travel advisory issued on Wednesday.
The last time we checked, terrorism was still defined as “premeditated, politically motivated violence” which, if true, would come as a huge surprise to the 1.4 million people living here.
In its latest bulletin on travel advisories, the US State Department described this country as one in which “terrorists may attack with little or no warning”, that they tend to “target tourist locations, corporate hubs, markets, shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports and other public places”.
Perhaps this composite scandalisation of the country’s reality, even as we acknowledge a high crime profile, was based on intelligence projections by those assigned to formulate imaginative possibilities.
Those details do not, however, constitute anything even remotely consistent with the reality of the undoubtedly serious challenges we face. Public safety and security are on everyone’s lips, for sure. They form part of everyday, common conversation. But to portray the country so egregiously as a terrorist’s paradise is offensive in the extreme.
This is more so when one considers current lamentations inside the US of mass killings by rampaging, deranged individuals with guns. Just in the past week, the US President was at pains in his public search for solutions to the almost daily reports of mass shootings, from one state to another. Major irony here is that the US has had to accept that its greater danger lies from home-grown terrorism and not foreign terrorism.
The portrayal of Trinidad and Tobago presented here is way overblown.
None of the “possibilities” pointed out in this latest advisory can be associated with any sense of action conceived or perpetrated out of a political, sectoral or even religious agenda. In the circumstances, the terrorism tag appears contrived, and insultingly so. This is on top of the fact that the country’s borders have been officially closed for more than a year now.
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is to be applauded for standing up for her country and taking on the US for giving that island a Category 4 rating under its “Do Not Travel” advisory. Having battled hard and brought daily Covid-19 infections down to single digits with no deaths for over three weeks, it is scandalous that Barbados should be slapped with such a designation.
Likewise, in our case, this obnoxious US travel advisory should be officially denounced in the strongest terms by our local authorities. More than that, these unwarranted assassinations on the image of our countries in this manner should qualify for the highest attention by the region as a whole. To be battling, along with countries in almost every other part of the world and including the US, the deleterious effects of Covid-19 on these economies is tough enough. Because of generalised travel restrictions, many of them that are tourism-driven are battling for survival.
Trinidad and Tobago and Caricom should add their voices to that of the government and people of Barbados on this matter, with the greatest sense of urgency.