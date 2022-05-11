The State’s distribution of promised lands to retrenched employees of Caroni (1975) Ltd should be a required study for students of management science.
Next year will be the 20th anniversary of the shutdown of the State enterprise which terminated the services of an estimated 9,000 employees and put an end to the national sugar industry.
Included in the VSEP package that was agreed upon by the government and the All Trinidad Sugar and General Workers’ Trade Union were provisions for residential service lots, two acre-sized agricultural plots and access to technical, vocational and agricultural training.
A total of 7,246 former employees were deemed eligible for participating in the agricultural lease programme, under which they would be granted a 30-year lease for two-acre plots of land at a price of $200 per annum, per plot.
In 2010, at an event for handing out annuity certificates to former Caroni workers, then-Minister of Finance Karen Tesheira reported that 1,329 leases had already been distributed, and that the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Marine Resources was moving to complete the execution of additional leases to a total to 3,628. Acknowledging the need to expedite the remaining 3,618, the task was handed to the Estate Management and Business Development Company Ltd (EMBD) which was permitted to use the services of private attorneys, thereby avoiding the cumbersome state sector system. It was an important responsibility for the EMBD, which had been launched in 2002 with the mandate to “institute transparent and efficient management of lands formerly owned by Caroni (1975) Limited” and to “optimise the use of the land assets” to generate economic activity and job creation through new businesses in light industry, manufacturing, complexes/residential estates and agricultural estates.
In the meantime, and given the lengthy delay already experienced in getting lease agreements into the ex-employees’ hands, the government introduced an interim arrangement under which the qualifying ex-employees were all granted either licences or probationary tenancy agreements giving them the right to enter and cultivate two-acre plots and access agricultural incentives offered by the Ministry of Agriculture and loans from the Agricultural Development Bank.
All of that and yet 12 years later, 130 leases are still to be delivered.
Delay brings chaos of its own. In this case, the process has had to contend with tracking down information on people who have moved or died. The project has been a goldmine for lawyers representing individual estates and the State. Reports of land transfers suggest endemic corruption with people who had nothing to do with Caroni (1975) Ltd acquiring several two-acre plots and somehow managing to get legal title for the land from within the State lands system, complete with a change in land use from agriculture, to residential and commercial.
Sooner or later, a major enquiry will have to be launched to determine how much of the 12,000-plus acres of Caroni lands allocated to the 30-year agricultural lease programme is under agriculture, who owns the land and, where ownership has changed, by what process did it change hands.