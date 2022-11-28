Thank you, good people

Whenever we doubt ourselves and our capacity to cohere as a single united force for good, we should remember these days when community spirit carried us out through days of worry and anxiety.
The goodness in us is worth remembering as we mark the awful milestone of 550 murders in this one year that now shares the all-time record year of killings set in 2008. As we contend with the twin terrors of man-made crime and natural disaster, the abounding kindness and generosity that current hardships have elicited from so many people, is worth noting, appreciating and applauding.
The national flooding emergency had resulted in millions of dollars of damage but the fact that no lives have been lost in this latest round of flooding – knock on wood – is thanks mostly to the rapid response and spirit of caring expressed by thousands of ordinary men, woman and even children across the country. Without hesitation and a second thought, they have been reaching out to help any and every one in need.
People have organised themselves in gangs of goodness that have been rescuing families stranded by rising floodwaters. Out of nowhere have come boats which are now the only available means of transport in some areas. Strangers have opened their homes to those in need while relatives and friends make space to welcome as many as their homes can accommodate. Hot meals and medication are being provided for those preferring to stay in their homes. All over the country, young able-bodied men in particular are relentlessly helping motorists whose vehicles have stalled in floodwaters, fallen into trenches caused by abrupt collapse of roads, slipped off cliffs or been crushed by fallen trees. They do so without care for their own health, wading through floodwater to rescue lives while putting themselves at great risk.
The public response to this emergency flies in the face of the oft-repeated charge that Trinbagonians are an entitled, selfish lot who care only for themselves. Once again we can see that when the situation warrants it, as it does now, there is no doubt about the willingness of so many to step up to the plate in the national interest.
Even if government bodies were operating with maximum efficiency and resources the scope of flooding would have been too much for them to handle. In any case, the people did not wait. The army of volunteers has been doing whatever needs to be done until State resources find its way to them.
This spirit of caring and giving that now abounds in the land needs to be nourished and cultivated into bloom. For this to happen, people need to know that their contribution matters and that they are counted in the national power equation that respects their knowledge and ability to solve problems. The spirit, energy and intelligence displayed by ordinary people over the past few days is precisely what T&T needs to rescue itself from the criminals who have us in a choke-hold of fear.
We have what it takes to fix our problems, which is a fact to be cherished, celebrated and honoured.