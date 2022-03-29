Thanks for the joy, Blaxx

Daily-Express-Editorial

On Monday, T&T lost two beloved entertainers and ­stalwarts of the performing arts.

The magician Deoraj “Dr Abracadabra” Seunarine passed away at the age of 92, having retired after a long and performance-packed career during which he mesmerised generations with his magic and ventriloquy tricks. At age 60, the soca artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart left us at the height of his powers.

Both were born and had deep roots in South Trinidad, although Blaxx eventually made his way to Morvant in the North as his ­career developed under the guidance of mentors such as Singing Sandra, Black Stalin, Roy Cape and his musical director, Juice.

There is no greater measure of both men than the outpouring of tributes following the news of their passing. Dr Abracadabra’s death has stirred both gratitude and nostalgia. There is hardly a person of a certain age in this country who did not see him perform his magic tricks at their school or community bazaar or other performance stage. A teacher by profession and nature, he was awarded the Medal of Merit (Silver) for Outstanding and Meritorious Service in the 2003 National Independence honours. Five years ago, he was inducted into the National Council of Indian Culture’s Hall of Pioneers for his contribution to Indian culture through music, the teaching of Hindi and involvement in Ramleela performances.

For Blaxx, however, it is a loss far too soon. Having survived serious illness a year and a half ago, his legions of fans had been hoping for a second miracle recovery.

As one of the country’s premier soca artistes, Blaxx was the ­purveyor of unadulterated musical joy. “Allyuh come in, come in”, immortalised in his 2012 hit, “Leh Go”, epitomised his open invitation to surrender to the sweetness of soca.

Within the soca community he was cherished for his easy and supportive manner and musical gifts.

Interviewed by OJO World in January, Blaxx spoke with awe about the generosity of his soca peers in 2020 when he fell ­seriously ill as a result of what he confessed was “bad living” that had affected his heart, kidney and lungs. Making the point of how close he had come to death, he regaled his audience with a story of angels coming to his hospital bed, and him saying, “Lord, if you take me now, I make a good run. I see the world, children well ­educated, I had fun.” Then, doubling over with laughter, he reported the response: “Take you down? We have to see you lose in Soca Monarch some more. You ain’t going nowhere.”

It was quintessential Blaxx, facing the tough times with laughter.

Until Covid caught him a few weeks ago, Blaxx seemed poised to pick up from where he had left off in Carnival 2020.

On March 3, he made a final cameo appearance at “Vibez with Voicey”. Swept up in a tidal wave of love from Voice and his fans, Blaxx delivered one verse of his 2022 hit, “Mash Up”.

He left the stage carrying with him a last image of his soca ­mission: “I love to see people with a smile in their face, hand in the air...”

