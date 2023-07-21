Saturday Express Editorial

From the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has again come disturbing statistics on our society’s ugly side. Difficult as it is to stare into the abyss of child abuse, data from the Special Victims Unit (SVU) of the TTPS forces us to do so and to find a workable combination of strategies, cutting across all sectors, institutions and public agencies, in order to offer greater levels of protection and recuperation to victims and their families, and rehabilitation for perpetrators who oftentimes were themselves abused.

The police, in the form of the SVU, the Gender-Based Violence Unit and Child Protection Unit (CPU), are on the frontline of this national affliction. The data they shared for this year alone basically says children are safe nowhere and are to be watched with a hawk’s eye lest they fall prey to just about anyone around them.

Reports of child abuse made to the police for the year number 1,217. The vast majority of victims—995—were girl ­children, according to the TTPS. Thus far in 2023, police have made 106 arrests and laid 232 charges against mostly male suspects. The very recent up-tick in police attention to this crime has already shown results; 22 arrests were made last weekend alone. This is encouragement for the TTPS to sustain and expand its focus and resources in pursuing the safety of and justice for children.

As disturbing as the statistics are, the range of professions where perpetrators can be found is wide: teachers, clergymen, the protective services, taxi-drivers, as well as neighbours, guardians and schoolmates. As Assistant Superintendent of Police Christopher Aroon of the SVU observed, these are all people with direct responsibility for children, have reason for legitimate relationships with children, and interact with and have access to children daily. They are all figures of adult ­authority to children.

Further disturbing is the reality of under-reporting. Vulnerable minors cannot leave their homes to walk into a police station to report their abuse and seek protection. That is left to adults who care for them and who, in some instances, are themselves the abusers. The stigma associated with these crimes is another factor for not reporting; the slow pace at which the wheels of justice turn is yet another.

In other words, the actual number of children being abused by mostly adult males is much higher than is captured by the TTPS’ data. Studies describe the problem as massive, ­under-reported and daily.

The TTPS news conference, coming as it has in late July, a long period of school vacation, is a timely reminder to fami­lies. This is a time when children are especially vulnerable to predators as they are visiting family, friends, attending events and going on group outings, spending time at relatives’ homes and generally more accessible to perverse minds. There are likely as well more family and friends gathering, presenting at times further danger to children in their own homes. It is a time when, as recommended by ASP Aroon, every responsible adult should remember to throw an eye on any and all children within their range before the abyss begins to stare back at us.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The abyss of child abuse

The abyss of child abuse

From the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has again come disturbing statistics on our society’s ugly side. Difficult as it is to stare into the abyss of child abuse, data from the Special Victims Unit (SVU) of the TTPS forces us to do so and to find a workable combination of strategies, cutting across all sectors, institutions and public agencies, in order to offer greater levels of protection and recuperation to victims and their families, and rehabilitation for perpetrators who oftentimes were themselves abused.

It’s not us and them

It’s not us and them

We can divide the discussions into two. The internal, what’s happening inside the body of West Indies cricket, its circuitry; and the external, the factors contributing to its current state.

It’s really an analogy for the state of our region. Everything applies to what’s happening in our societies. We have to stop referring to our athletes and delinquents, not just our cricketers, as a group existing in some kind of exclusive planetary bubble, impervious to the conditions of our time.

Real estate prices keeping young adults home

In the US, the trend of converting empty offices into apartments in high-rise buildings has gained popularity. With the shift towards remote work and the decrease in office space demand, developers are re-purposing vacant offices to meet the growing housing needs.

Leaders under scrutiny as allegations fly

Disappointment and disgust grip citizens of Trinidad and Tobago as their public and Government leaders are embroiled in a shocking scandal. A special sitting of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) on Wednesday exposed serious allegations against top Government officials, leaving the nation in turmoil.

Will we ever know the truth?

At an emergency sitting of the THA on Wednesday, the chief secretary presented a statement in which were made serious allegations of a conspiracy among the head of Government, political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, the police commissioner and a senior police officer in charge of an investigation of “audiogate” and a senior attorney, relying on information provided by what he called a “whistleblower”.

Ashanti king a curious choice

The Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) has invited an Ashanti king (Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II) as a special guest for the 2023 Emancipation Week celebrations.

This is a rather curious choice, given that the Ashanti Empire was one of the major slave-trading states of West Africa and one-third of its own population were enslaved up to the 19th century.