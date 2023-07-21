From the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has again come disturbing statistics on our society’s ugly side. Difficult as it is to stare into the abyss of child abuse, data from the Special Victims Unit (SVU) of the TTPS forces us to do so and to find a workable combination of strategies, cutting across all sectors, institutions and public agencies, in order to offer greater levels of protection and recuperation to victims and their families, and rehabilitation for perpetrators who oftentimes were themselves abused.
The police, in the form of the SVU, the Gender-Based Violence Unit and Child Protection Unit (CPU), are on the frontline of this national affliction. The data they shared for this year alone basically says children are safe nowhere and are to be watched with a hawk’s eye lest they fall prey to just about anyone around them.
Reports of child abuse made to the police for the year number 1,217. The vast majority of victims—995—were girl children, according to the TTPS. Thus far in 2023, police have made 106 arrests and laid 232 charges against mostly male suspects. The very recent up-tick in police attention to this crime has already shown results; 22 arrests were made last weekend alone. This is encouragement for the TTPS to sustain and expand its focus and resources in pursuing the safety of and justice for children.
As disturbing as the statistics are, the range of professions where perpetrators can be found is wide: teachers, clergymen, the protective services, taxi-drivers, as well as neighbours, guardians and schoolmates. As Assistant Superintendent of Police Christopher Aroon of the SVU observed, these are all people with direct responsibility for children, have reason for legitimate relationships with children, and interact with and have access to children daily. They are all figures of adult authority to children.
Further disturbing is the reality of under-reporting. Vulnerable minors cannot leave their homes to walk into a police station to report their abuse and seek protection. That is left to adults who care for them and who, in some instances, are themselves the abusers. The stigma associated with these crimes is another factor for not reporting; the slow pace at which the wheels of justice turn is yet another.
In other words, the actual number of children being abused by mostly adult males is much higher than is captured by the TTPS’ data. Studies describe the problem as massive, under-reported and daily.
The TTPS news conference, coming as it has in late July, a long period of school vacation, is a timely reminder to families. This is a time when children are especially vulnerable to predators as they are visiting family, friends, attending events and going on group outings, spending time at relatives’ homes and generally more accessible to perverse minds. There are likely as well more family and friends gathering, presenting at times further danger to children in their own homes. It is a time when, as recommended by ASP Aroon, every responsible adult should remember to throw an eye on any and all children within their range before the abyss begins to stare back at us.